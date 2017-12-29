Log in
API: Repealing duplicative BLM rule allows for more effective regulation

12/29/2017 | 04:24pm CET

WASHINGTON, December 29, 2017 - API welcomed today's announcement by the U.S. Department of the Interior on the decision to revoke the 2015 Bureau of Land Management rule regulating hydraulic fracturing activities on federal lands.

'Today's announcement means that the BLM can work with the states and tribal governments - not against them - to encourage responsible investment on federal lands, create jobs, and promote America's energy security,' said API Upstream and Industry Operations Group Director Erik Milito. 'Adding a layer of duplicative federal regulations does not improve on the success of existing state and federal regulations. If the rule were allowed to continue, development in several states, such as New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming, could have been especially hard hit with slowed permitting and limited access to public lands, stunting economic growth and pushing away jobs.

'State regulators and tribal governments have provided strong environmental stewardship, and advancements in industry technology, including horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, are providing safe and responsible ways to develop our nation's energy resources. In fact, greater use of natural gas helped cut U.S. carbon emissions from energy consumption in 2016 to their lowest level since 1992.'

API is the only national trade association representing all facets of the oil and natural gas industry, which supports 10.3 million U.S. jobs and nearly 8 percent of the U.S. economy. API's more than 625 members include large integrated companies, as well as exploration and production, refining, marketing, pipeline, and marine businesses, and service and supply firms. They provide most of the nation's energy and are backed by a growing grassroots movement of more than 40 million Americans.

API - American Petroleum Institute published this content on 29 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2017 15:24:10 UTC.

