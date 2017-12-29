API: Repealing duplicative BLM rule allows for more effective regulation

WASHINGTON, December 29, 2017 - API welcomed today's announcement by the U.S. Department of the Interior on the decision to revoke the 2015 Bureau of Land Management rule regulating hydraulic fracturing activities on federal lands.

'Today's announcement means that the BLM can work with the states and tribal governments - not against them - to encourage responsible investment on federal lands, create jobs, and promote America's energy security,' said API Upstream and Industry Operations Group Director Erik Milito. 'Adding a layer of duplicative federal regulations does not improve on the success of existing state and federal regulations. If the rule were allowed to continue, development in several states, such as New Mexico, Colorado, and Wyoming, could have been especially hard hit with slowed permitting and limited access to public lands, stunting economic growth and pushing away jobs.

'State regulators and tribal governments have provided strong environmental stewardship, and advancements in industry technology, including horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing, are providing safe and responsible ways to develop our nation's energy resources. In fact, greater use of natural gas helped cut U.S. carbon emissions from energy consumption in 2016 to their lowest level since 1992.'

