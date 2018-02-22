APM Terminals Management BV : Port Pipavav expands routes to Far East and Malaysia,

This month, COSCO Shipping's container ship, XIN NAN TONG, made its first call at APM Terminals Port Pipavav, as part of its renewed Container Line 1 service.

The revised Container Line 1 service provides additional links between India and Far-East growth markets, as well as a direct connection to Malaysia. The service will call at Pipavav-Penang-Shanghai-Ningbo-Shekou-Nansha-Singapore-NhavaSheva-Pipavav.

During the vessel's first call, APM Terminals Pipavav efficiently handled key imported commodities such as polyester fabric, LED tube lights, stainless-steel pipe, PVC resin and auto solar cells. Major exports of castor seed meal, raw cotton, Vinyl Sulphone Ester and seafood were loaded.

Strategic location

APM Terminals Pipavav is India's first public-private partnership port. Its strategic location and excellent hinterland connectivity by road and rail, make it India's leading gateway port for containers, general cargo, bulk, liquid and vehicles, for customers in the state of Gujarat.

'We work closely with our shipping line customers to improve their Indian port call performance and with our landside customers to optimise their Indian supply chains.' says Keld Pederson, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav. 'This new port call reflects our efforts and momentum in the market.'

Cargo capacity

Pipavav's current annual general cargo capacity includes five million metric tons of dry bulk; two million metric tons of liquid bulk; approximately 250,000 passenger cars; and 1.35 million TEU container capacity. For exports, 80% of the goods were moved to the port by road and 20% by rail. For imports, 88% were moved by rail thanks to the ondock rail facility and 12% by road.

