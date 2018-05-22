Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

APO Asian Productivity Organization : Cutting our losses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2018 | 03:20am CEST

Bangladesh hosts workshop on innovative postharvest handling of perishables.

With more than one-third of annual food production lost or wasted, burgeoning populations, and continuing concerns about food security as climate change affects agriculture, it is time to take new approaches to cutting postharvest losses of perishable items. Those losses are greater in developing countries and those with warm climates, meaning that they have negative impacts on agriculture in a majority of Asian Productivity Organization (APO) members.

In cooperation with the National Productivity Organisation (NPO) of Bangladesh, the APO is holding a five-day workshop on Innovations in Postharvest Handling of Perishables, which opened in Dhaka on 20 May 2018. The focus is on overcoming constraints faced by SME operators in improving postharvest practices, including poor transport infrastructure, lack of access to refrigerated storage, and inadequate packing and loading facilities.

Additional Secretary Md. Dabirul Islam of the Ministry of Industry of Bangladesh delivering inaugural address during the opening session of the workshop on Innovations in Postharvest Handling of Perishables in Dhaka, 20 May 2018.

Additional Secretary Md. Dabirul Islam of the Ministry of Industry was the chief guest at the inaugural session. He spoke in detail on the food losses occurring in different steps of the agricultural production process, particularly postharvest. Along with specific challenges faced by Bangladesh in improving those operations, with its different ecosystems and unfavorable agricultural conditions in many regions, Additional Secretary Islam described public-private initiatives to address them 'from farm to fork.' He concluded that the workshop would 'undoubtedly provide the opportunity to local professionals and policymakers to improve their knowledge of modern postharvest management technologies and approaches.'

During the opening session, Joint Secretary S.M. Ashrafuzzaman of the Ministry of Industry, who also serves as Director of the NPO, and Program Officer Dr. Shaikh Tanveer Hossain of the APO Secretariat Agriculture Department also gave presentations to the 23 participants representing 14 member countries.

International resource persons from Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand will guide the discussions over the next four days, covering smart technologies for better postharvest management, cost-effective new technologies for SMEs, applications of digital technology in postharvest operations, and optimum use of public-private partnerships for developing and promoting innovative postharvest techniques. Discussion sessions are scheduled to examine best practices of perishable handling to reduce losses, raise farmers' incomes, and contribute to national nutrition goals.

A full day of visits to model postharvest food-handling facilities is planned, when the participants and resource persons will be able to assess efforts made to reduce losses of perishable produce and how similar initiatives could be adapted to their own agricultural contexts.

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 01:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : To Fulfill its Mission, ADB Must Prioritize Sustainability
PU
03:28aDollar holds near four-month highs, oil near multi-year top
RE
03:20aSony to pay $2.3 billion to acquire control of EMI Music
RE
03:20aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : Cutting our losses
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:14aOil prices rise on worries over Venezuelan supply
RE
02:57aU.S. DOJ says pursuing investigations related to Malaysia's 1MDB
RE
02:37aAs bitcoin world wobbles, mining rig company plans $2 billion IPO
RE
02:35aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Queensland takes the lead with superyacht strategy
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office
2EU official sees trade deal with Mercosur toward year-end
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING TECHNICIANS IN SOUTH CAROLINA TO VOTE ON UNIONIZATION: WSJ
4STRATA-X ENERGY LTD : STRATA X ENERGY : X Has High Graded an Area Within the Serowe CSG Fairway
5SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.