APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Attend the IGU World Gas Conference as an AGIT delegate!

The Australian Gas Industry Trust (AGIT) is offering up to five successful applicants the opportunity to be part of the AGIT delegation attending the International Gas Union's 27th World Gas Conference.

The WGC is the world's largest gas conference, only held every three years. WGC 2018 will be held in Washington DC from 25 - 29 June.

WGC 2018 will mark the culmination of the US Presidency of the International Gas Union (IGU), under the theme 'Fuelling the Future'.

The conference will have 100 sessions, 500 speakers and more than 12,000 attendees.

Confirmed speakers include major figures in the gas world, including gas producers, buyers, governments, international agencies and NGOs. Attending the WGC allows delegates to benefit from knowledge, information, promotion, dialogue and networking.

The successful candidates will represent a cross-section of the Australian Industry.

AGIT will contribute to the cost of the conference registration and economy travel, accommodation and all reasonable incidental expenses. Selection of candidates is a competitive process. An employer contribution towards costs is expected and will enhance the chances of a candidate's selection.

The Australian Gas Industry Trust, or AGIT, is governed by representatives of all sectors of the Australian gas industry: upstream exploration and production, gas transmission pipelines, gas networks and gas appliances. APPEA is represented on AGIT's Board.

A conference program can be found at http://wgc2018.com/

Applications Close: Wednesday 31 January 2018

Delegate Selection: Mid-February 2018

For any queries please contact Peter Heffernan (AGIT Secretary) on (02) 6273 0577 or by email [email protected]

For more information about this event, AGIT and the application process, see this link.