Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Attend the IGU World Gas Conference as an AGIT delegate!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2018 | 05:59am CET

The Australian Gas Industry Trust (AGIT) is offering up to five successful applicants the opportunity to be part of the AGIT delegation attending the International Gas Union's 27th World Gas Conference.

The WGC is the world's largest gas conference, only held every three years. WGC 2018 will be held in Washington DC from 25 - 29 June.

WGC 2018 will mark the culmination of the US Presidency of the International Gas Union (IGU), under the theme 'Fuelling the Future'.

The conference will have 100 sessions, 500 speakers and more than 12,000 attendees.

Confirmed speakers include major figures in the gas world, including gas producers, buyers, governments, international agencies and NGOs. Attending the WGC allows delegates to benefit from knowledge, information, promotion, dialogue and networking.

The successful candidates will represent a cross-section of the Australian Industry.

AGIT will contribute to the cost of the conference registration and economy travel, accommodation and all reasonable incidental expenses. Selection of candidates is a competitive process. An employer contribution towards costs is expected and will enhance the chances of a candidate's selection.

The Australian Gas Industry Trust, or AGIT, is governed by representatives of all sectors of the Australian gas industry: upstream exploration and production, gas transmission pipelines, gas networks and gas appliances. APPEA is represented on AGIT's Board.

A conference program can be found at http://wgc2018.com/

Applications Close: Wednesday 31 January 2018

Delegate Selection: Mid-February 2018

For any queries please contact Peter Heffernan (AGIT Secretary) on (02) 6273 0577 or by email [email protected]

For more information about this event, AGIT and the application process, see this link.

APPEA - Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2018 04:59:02 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:54a MINISTRY OF CIVIL DEFENCE EMERGENCIES AND DISASTE : Update on air pollution in Moscow region as of 6 AM, 15 January 2018
06:44a IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Ensuring a Sustainable Global Recovery
06:44a IFU IOWA FARMERS UNION : 2018 Farm & Food Lobby Day
06:44a IFU IOWA FARMERS UNION : IARA Press Conference & Lobby Day
06:39a GRAIN GROWERS : Growers able to have their say on grains research
06:25a Xiaomi mandates Citic Securities, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs for IPO - IFR
06:17a Dollar index wallows at three-year lows, euro buoyed by ECB taper hopes
06:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
06:14a BOJ raises economic view for three of nine regions
06:10a Germany to include yuan in FX reserves - central banker
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : Increasing Electric Vehicle Investment to $11 Billion by 2022
2TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Ford plans $11 billion investment, 40 electrified vehicles by 2022
3VOLKSWAGEN : After emissions scandal, Volkswagen on U.S. comeback trail with all-new Jetta
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Softbank plans $18 billion IPO of mobile phone unit this year - Nikkei
5SK HYNIX INC : End of a chip boom? Memory chip price drop spooks investors
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.