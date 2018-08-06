APPEA Australian Petroleum Production & Explorat : Business and industry united in calling for an end to energy uncertainty

JOINT STATEMENT

Representatives of Australia's biggest employers, small businesses, the energy industry and the

agricultural sector urge federal, state and territory leaders to put aside politics and ideology and

support the implementation of the National Energy Guarantee.

Together our organisations represent businesses that employ millions of Australian workers. The

business sector employs five out of six working Australians and contributes more than 80 per cent of

economic output in this country.

Business and industry need policy certainty and stability in the energy sector. There can be no further

delays. A decade of policy uncertainty has only resulted in higher electricity prices and a less stable

and reliable energy system.

This Friday we call on COAG Energy Council to endorse the framework of the National Energy

Guarantee to provide the investor confidence needed to make the important, long-term decisions for a

reliable, affordable and clean energy system.

Now is the time to act in Australia's national interest. Australian households and businesses cannot

afford the costs of yet another cycle of political sparring, indecision and inaction.

Signatories

• The Business Council of Australia

• Australian Industry Group

• Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

• Council of Small Business Organisations

• National Farmers' Federation

• Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association



• Australian Energy Council