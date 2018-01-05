APT Satellite : Inside Information Notice From Controlling Shareholder

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

NOTICE FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER

This announcement is made by APT Satellite Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company has been notified by 中國衛通集團股份有限公司 (China Satellite Communications Co. Ltd.) ("CSCC"), a controlling shareholder who is deemed to be interested in approximately 53.23% of the issued share capital of the Company, that CSCC intends to issue and list A Shares in the People's Republic of China and has submitted the application to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Hong Kong, 4 January 2018

