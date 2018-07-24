Log in
APX Group Holdings, Inc. : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2018 Second Quarter Results

07/24/2018 | 02:56am CEST

APX Group Holdings, Inc. (“APX Group”, “Vivint” or “Company”) announced its plans to host a conference call to discuss its results for the 2018 second quarter on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company plans to release its results after the close of the financial markets on August 1, 2018.

Conference Call Details

 
Date:   August 1, 2018
 
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time
 
Dial-In:

1-833-235-7641 (U.S. and Canada)

1-647-689-4162 (International)
 
Conference ID: 7095378
 
Webcast:

http://www.investors.vivint.com/events-presentations/events

 
 

A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.investors.vivint.com.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading provider of smart home services in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint Smart Home serves more than one million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.


© Business Wire 2018
