APX Group Holdings, Inc. : Schedules Conference Call to Discuss 2018 Second Quarter Results

APX Group Holdings, Inc. (“APX Group”, “Vivint” or “Company”) announced
its plans to host a conference call to discuss its results for the 2018
second quarter on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The Company
plans to release its results after the close of the financial markets on
August 1, 2018.
A replay of the webcast will be made available for 30 days on the
investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.investors.vivint.com.
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home is a leading provider of smart home services in North
America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home
consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its
Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated
to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and
services, Vivint Smart Home serves more than one million customers
throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005808/en/