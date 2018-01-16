Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ARK Announces Sponsorship and Attendance of Miami Bitcoin Conference and Cambridge Hackathon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2018 | 06:03am CET

ARK Announces Sponsorship and Attendance of Miami Bitcoin Conference, One of the Biggest Blockchain Conferences in the World and Hack Cambridge, a Popular Hackathon in the Latter Half of January 2018

LONS-LE-SAUNIER, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / ARK, a revolutionary blockchain-based platform for consumer adoption is working on a new level of user interaction which will make blockchain readily available for people from all spheres of life. ARK is considering one of its primary goals of 2018 to educate and apprise the general public of the capabilities of their well-established platform.

Image: https://www.newswire.com/files/x/af/cc/aa4a26ffb3bbed705f7ebf7a222a.jpg

The team behind the development of the groundbreaking platform have announced a contact movement throughout the globe for this purpose. For the month of January 2018, ARK has announced premier sponsorship campaigns for two big events of the month; The North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC) on January 18th and 19th and Hack Cambridge Hackathon slated to take place from 20-21 January 2018.

The North American Bitcoin Conference

ARK has announced that it is a gold sponsor for TNBC, one of the biggest bitcoin and blockchain conferences in the world. ARK's Dr. Scott McPherson, an integral part of the ARK team, will deliver a keynote address at the conference at the main stage to educate the public about the advancements in blockchain and the ARK platform itself.

Hack Cambridge

ARK has also announced that the platform is now a GIGA sponsor of Hack Cambridge, a respected conference + hackathon in one of the most prestigious educational institutes in the world, Cambridge University. Over 300 programmers, student hackers and designers will take part in the hackathon and conference from around the world.

ARK is using this opportunity to attract new talent into its team via "presentations, workshops, demos, technical support, and the always popular swag". The ARK team will engage participants, community developers and students in new ways to put the platform and the blockchain into real-world applications.

The following ARK team and community members will be attending Hack Cambridge:

Kristjan Ko?i? - back-end ARK team developer
Alex Barnsley - full-stack ARK team developer
Karel L. Kubat - ARK community developer
Ruud Seegers - ARK community developer

About ARK Ecosystem

ARK is a new cryptocurrency ecosystem focused on consumer adoption through a series of innovative core technology advancements, practical applications for everyday use, and strategic partnerships with industry leaders. By utilizing the ARK SmartBridge, ARK will be able to link together existing blockchain technologies into the ARK Ecosystem and build a robust platform that will bring a new level of user interaction.

About ARK Team

The ARK Team was founded by 27 individuals from around the globe. Currently, ARK has 17 core team members, coming from 11 different countries, giving a decentralized team a whole new meaning. The team is dedicated to the success of the ARK Ecosystem and the next generation of integrated cryptocurrency and blockchain solutions. With diverse backgrounds, including engineering, medicine, education, front-end, and back-end development, the ARK Team is a robust team of diverse experts unlike any other in the space.

Learn more about ARK at - http://ark.io
Meet the ARK Team at - https://ark.io/#team
Check out the Whitepaper - https://ark.io/whitepaper
ARK TEC ICO website - http://tec.ark.io
ARK YouTube - https://youtu.be/UWCsAFGnv5c
Catch ARK on Slack - http://arkecosystem.slack.com

Media Contact
Contact Name: Travis Walker
Contact Email: [email protected]

ARK is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

SOURCE: ARK


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:12a MANCHESTER UNITED : United cut City lead as Chelsea covet Sanchez
07:12a PORSCHE : Why Lambo is now a serious supercar
07:11a GALLIFORD TRY : Serco heads up collapse winners as construction firms take hits
07:11a CITIGROUP : Citi boosts pay for women and minority staff
07:11a AKZONOBEL : Elliott ups stake in GKN in wake of takeover bid
07:11a SOFTBANK : German car dealing site calls off float after £400m injection
07:11a ACACIA MINING : beats forecasts despite Tanzanian dispute
07:11a ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Penguins field marks North Sea Shell comeback
07:11a CARCLO : crashes after issuing profit warning
07:11a TENCENT : Toy maker Lego teams up with Chinese internet giant Tencent
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : GERMANY'S CONTINENTAL HIRES JP MORGAN FOR POTENTIAL BREAK-UP: sources
2AIRBUS SE : Airbus wins 2017 order race after last-gasp sales spree
3Oil prices near three-year highs, supported by healthy demand
4BOC AVIATION LTD : HNA'S PROBLEMS MOUNT AS AIRLINES DELAY PAYMENTS, BANK SETS UP TEAM TO HANDLE DEBT: sources
5TREK METALS LTD : TREK METALS : Lithium Cobalt Project Tenure Granted in NT
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.