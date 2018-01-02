ASEAN Logistics Market 2017: Disruptive Innovations - Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

The "ASEAN Logistics Market: Disruptive Innovations - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

By 2025, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region is expected to be the next destination for global participants, replacing China, with its geographic proximity, large consumer base, and low costs attracting traders. Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam (the CLMV countries of the Greater Mekong Subregion) are emerging as an attractive destination for investors.

The ASEAN marked its 50th anniversary in 2017, striving to move forward as a single market and production base. Implementation of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) will unify ASEAN members under a single cluster, making it an attractive hub for investors. An integrated transport and mobility infrastructure in the region offers a new dimension for the growth of the ASEAN. Trade activities are expected to record tangible advances with the support of participating governments. A growing consumer base, due to urbanization in ASEAN and enhanced by digital penetration, drives online business model adoption by industry players, encouraging the integration of both local and international logistics providers.

The top 10 disruptive trends identified in the field of logistics in the region are expected to enhance ASEAN's position as an international leading business hub. The innovative trends are expected to be interrelated, boosting the growth of the logistics industry in ASEAN. Significant growth is forecast in the logistics industry across ASEAN during the next decade driven by the logistics trends.

Blockchain is a global trend that has influenced ASEAN's supply chain management. The rise of blockchain in ASEAN is expected to facilitate logistics management and accelerate trade growth along with the support of rapid adoption of digital technology by stakeholders in the region. The logistics industry in ASEAN is forecast to be more agile and anticipatory by 2025, allowing service providers to address the rising demand with cost- and time-effective solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, And Methodology

3. Definitions

4. ASEAN

5. Top 10 Disruptive Trends - ASEAN

6. Urban Logistics

7. National Logistics Master Plan

8. Emerging Hotbeds

9. Acceleration Of Logistics Outsourcing

10. Rise Of ASEAN Ecommerce

11. Cross-Border Logistics

12. Freight Shift From Road To Rail

13. Uberization

14. Rise Of Blockchain

15. Digital Disruption Of Start-Ups

16. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

17. Conclusion

18. The Last Word

19. Appendix

