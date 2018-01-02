ASEAN Logistics Market 2017: Disruptive Innovations - Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

The "ASEAN
Logistics Market: Disruptive Innovations - Forecast to 2025"
By 2025, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region is
expected to be the next destination for global participants, replacing
China, with its geographic proximity, large consumer base, and low costs
attracting traders. Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and Vietnam (the CLMV
countries of the Greater Mekong Subregion) are emerging as an attractive
destination for investors.
The ASEAN marked its 50th anniversary in 2017, striving to move forward
as a single market and production base. Implementation of the ASEAN
Economic Community (AEC) will unify ASEAN members under a single
cluster, making it an attractive hub for investors. An integrated
transport and mobility infrastructure in the region offers a new
dimension for the growth of the ASEAN. Trade activities are expected to
record tangible advances with the support of participating governments.
A growing consumer base, due to urbanization in ASEAN and enhanced by
digital penetration, drives online business model adoption by industry
players, encouraging the integration of both local and international
logistics providers.
The top 10 disruptive trends identified in the field of logistics in the
region are expected to enhance ASEAN's position as an international
leading business hub. The innovative trends are expected to be
interrelated, boosting the growth of the logistics industry in ASEAN.
Significant growth is forecast in the logistics industry across ASEAN
during the next decade driven by the logistics trends.
Blockchain is a global trend that has influenced ASEAN's supply chain
management. The rise of blockchain in ASEAN is expected to facilitate
logistics management and accelerate trade growth along with the support
of rapid adoption of digital technology by stakeholders in the region.
The logistics industry in ASEAN is forecast to be more agile and
anticipatory by 2025, allowing service providers to address the rising
demand with cost- and time-effective solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, And Methodology
3. Definitions
4. ASEAN
5. Top 10 Disruptive Trends - ASEAN
6. Urban Logistics
7. National Logistics Master Plan
8. Emerging Hotbeds
9. Acceleration Of Logistics Outsourcing
10. Rise Of ASEAN Ecommerce
11. Cross-Border Logistics
12. Freight Shift From Road To Rail
13. Uberization
14. Rise Of Blockchain
15. Digital Disruption Of Start-Ups
16. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action
17. Conclusion
18. The Last Word
19. Appendix
