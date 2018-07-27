ASIA MARKETS: Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed; BHP Stock Jumps After $10.5 Billion Deal

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei nudges higher, while indexes in China, Hong Kong fall

Asia-Pacific stock markets were mixed in early trading Friday.

Further declines in Chinese and Hong Kong stocks were joined by modest drops in Southeast Asian benchmarks, which barely rose Thursday. Korea's Kospi continued to move little after Thursday's outperformance while more-robust gains persisted in Japan, Australia, Taiwan and New Zealand.

Down Under led the gainers, with Australia's S&P/ASX 200 up 0.8% at midday amid strength in commodities and consumer-discretionary names. BHP Billiton rose more than 2% after agreeing to sell the bulk of its U.S. oil and gas assets to BP for $10.5 billion , and Oil Search rose almost as much. New Zealand's NZX-50 added 0.3%.

Japan's NIkkei nudged slightly higher despite Nomura plunging almost 6% after it reported disappointing quarterly profits. South Korea's Kospi was about flat, as Samsung Electronics slipped slightly.

Stocks in China largely fell, with the Shanghai Composite about flat while the Shanzhen Composite dipped 0.3%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2% as Tencent and China Contruction Bank (0939.HK) each fell almost 1% and automaker Geely slid 3%.

Taiwan's Taiex rose as Taiwan Semiconductor rose 1%, while Singapore's Strait Times index dipped.