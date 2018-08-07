ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Advance As Stocks In China Bounce Back

By Dow Jones Newswire

Near-1% gains in China, Hong Kong; Nikkei advances behind SoftBank rally

Asian stock markets were largely up to start Tuesday's trading following fresh gains to begin the week on Wall Street.

Chinese indexes jumped out to near-1% gains in early trading after hitting fresh multiyear lows Monday as the U.S.-China trade fight continues. The Shanghai Composite was last up 1% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was up 0.9%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.6%, Casino stocks were among the biggest gainers, with Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China advancing. Tech industry heavyweight Tencent dipped 0.5%.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2%, helped by SoftBank's (9984.TO) quarterly earnings report late Monday. Shares of the tech firm were up 6.7%, on pace for their best day in 14 months, after a delayed opening due to a rush of buyers.

South Korea's Kospi advanced behind solid gains by Samsung and SK Hynix . Taiwan's Taiex slipped as Taiwan Semiconductor recovered from a weekend virus that shut some of its factories. Indexes in Singapore and Malaysia posted gains.

Stocks were lower Down Under, though. Australia's benchmark was off 0.4% as investors bailed on sales-financing firm Eclipx after it halved its yearly profit outlook. Shares have plunged 44% to a record low of A$1.71. New Zealand's NSX-50 was down fractionally.