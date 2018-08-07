Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Advance As Stocks In China Bounce Back

08/07/2018 | 12:02pm CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei advances behind SoftBank rally

Asian stock markets largely advanced Tuesday following fresh gains to begin the week on Wall Street.

Chinese indexes took the lead among advancers after hitting fresh multiyear lows Monday as the U.S.-China trade fight continues .

The Shanghai Composite jumped 2.7% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was up 2.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.5%. Casino stocks were among the biggest gainers, with Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China advancing. Tech industry heavyweight Tencent dipped initially before reversing to post a 1.1% gain at the close.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6%, helped by SoftBank's (9984.TO) quarterly earnings report late Monday. Shares of the tech firm were up 6.5%, logging their best day in 14 months, after a delayed opening due to a rush of buyers.

South Korea's Kospi advanced behind solid gains by Samsung and SK Hynix . 

   Indexes in Singapore   and Malaysia   posted gains.

Taiwan's Taiex was a rare decliner, dropping as Taiwan Semiconductor fell 1.6%, continuing its retreat after a weekend virus that shut some of its factories.

Stocks were lower Down Under, as well. Australia's benchmark was off 0.3% as investors bailed on sales-financing firm Eclipx after it halved its yearly profit outlook. Shares plunged over 40% to a record low of A$1.65 intraday and closed at A$1.80. New Zealand's NSX-50 was down fractionally.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.29% 2705.16 End-of-day quote.-18.37%
ECLIPX GROUP LTD -40.79% 1.8 End-of-day quote.-24.75%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -1.84% 56.15 End-of-day quote.-8.10%
HANG SENG 1.45% 28233.92 Real-time Quote.-7.52%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.51% 2299.81 Real-time Quote.-7.07%
NIKKEI 225 0.67% 22662.74 Real-time Quote.-1.05%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SANDS CHINA LTD. -0.67% 37.1 End-of-day quote.-6.43%
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 2.18% 9433 End-of-day quote.2.31%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.91% 353 End-of-day quote.-13.44%
