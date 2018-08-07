ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Advance As Stocks In China Bounce Back

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei advances behind SoftBank rally

Asian stock markets largely advanced Tuesday following fresh gains to begin the week on Wall Street.

Chinese indexes took the lead among advancers after hitting fresh multiyear lows Monday as the U.S.-China trade fight continues .

The Shanghai Composite jumped 2.7% and the smaller-cap Shenzhen Composite was up 2.7%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.5%. Casino stocks were among the biggest gainers, with Galaxy Entertainment and Sands China advancing. Tech industry heavyweight Tencent dipped initially before reversing to post a 1.1% gain at the close.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.6%, helped by SoftBank's (9984.TO) quarterly earnings report late Monday. Shares of the tech firm were up 6.5%, logging their best day in 14 months, after a delayed opening due to a rush of buyers.

South Korea's Kospi advanced behind solid gains by Samsung and SK Hynix .

Indexes in Singapore and Malaysia posted gains.

Taiwan's Taiex was a rare decliner, dropping as Taiwan Semiconductor fell 1.6%, continuing its retreat after a weekend virus that shut some of its factories.

Stocks were lower Down Under, as well. Australia's benchmark was off 0.3% as investors bailed on sales-financing firm Eclipx after it halved its yearly profit outlook. Shares plunged over 40% to a record low of A$1.65 intraday and closed at A$1.80. New Zealand's NSX-50 was down fractionally.