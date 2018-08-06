Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Bounce Back, Led By Gains In Hong Kong

08/06/2018 | 05:25am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hang Seng up more than 1%; Nikkei advances behind manufacturers

After slumping at the end of last week, Asian stock markets were higher in early trading Monday, following wide gains in the Americas and Europe on Friday after the U.S. jobs report. Investors seemed to brush off threats from China on Friday to impose retaliatory tariffs on $60 billion of U.S. goods .

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4% despite declines by major banks, with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group down 1.1% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group slipping 1.4%. Manufacturers gained though, with Honda Motor up 1% and robot-maker Fanuc up 1.5%

Hong Kong stocks rebounded strongly to start the week, after leading the region after fresh selling last week on U.S.-China trade worries. The Hang Seng Index was up 1.1%. Tencent rebounded 1.6%, putting it barely into positive territory for August, while fellow heavyweight HSBC recovered 1.3% ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. And after skidding 15% on Thursday and 16% on Friday, biotech Ascletis (1672.HK) started its fourth public trading day with a 2.4% gain.

Chinese stocks saw volatile early action as trade worries continued to weigh. The Shanghai Composite was about flat after spending a bit of time in negative territory, helped by a near-1% rebound in financial stocks. Smaller-cap stocks in Shenzhen fell more than 1% initially, and the index was last down 0.5%. Health-care stocks remained weak, with drug-related names still feeling pressure from the country's vaccine scandal. But BGI Genomics bounced 4.8% after property veteran Wang Shi was appointed co-chairman.

South Korea's Kospi was on track for its sixth gain in the past eight sessions, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics climbing 0.8%. Taiwan's Taiex rose 0.2%, although Taiwan Semiconductor fell 0.4% after it had it to shut a number of chip factories over the weekend due to a computer virus. Benchmarks in Singapore and Malaysia gained as well.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was 0.6% higher, with the materials sector rebounding nearly 1% following last week's softness. New Zealand's NZX 50 was up 0.15%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BGI GENOMICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -1.00% 2740.44 End-of-day quote.-17.31%
FANUC CORP 1.15% 21915 End-of-day quote.-20.37%
HANG SENG -0.11% 27684.89 Real-time Quote.-7.52%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.75% 3380 End-of-day quote.-13.89%
HSBC HOLDINGS 1.66% 715.8 Delayed Quote.-6.66%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.63% 2287.09 Real-time Quote.-7.07%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -1.34% 693.1 End-of-day quote.-17.64%
NIKKEI 225 0.06% 22525.18 Real-time Quote.-1.05%
S&P/ASX 200 0.48% 6265.4 Real-time Quote.2.80%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.43% 4481 End-of-day quote.-9.46%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.39% 349.8 End-of-day quote.-14.22%
