ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall, Led By Nikkei, Amid Trade Worries

By Dow Jones Newswire

Yen rallies; most Asia-Pacific markets off by about 1%

Asian stocks maintained their weakness in early trading Monday as the dollar's pullback and some renewed trade worries hung over the market.

Japanese stocks were the weakest performer, with the Nikkei ending the morning down 1.3%. The yen started rallying on Friday and got a fresh boost Monday morning following weekend reports about potential policy tweaks being discussed at the Bank of Japan. But such chatter has surfaced previously, and nothing has yet come to pass.

Indexes in Australia , New Zealand and were off nearly 1%. But declines were much less elsewhere, while Taiwan was barely higher on more gains by Taiwan Semiconductor . Stocks in Hong Kong , Shanghai and Shenzhen also declined.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.8% lower as index giant Samsung was off 2.2%. Korea Electric Power , Hyundai Motor and Posco were all up at least 2%.