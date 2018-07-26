Log in
News : Markets
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed, As Eisai Weighs Down Nikkei

07/26/2018 | 12:14pm CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Indexes in China and Hong Kong drop, while smaller markets gain

Trading was mixed in Asia-Pacific stock markets Thursday, as slight declines in Australia, China, Hong Kong and Japan were offset by bigger gains in the region's emerging markets like South Korea, Indonesia and Singapore.

Trading cues were lacking as investors responded to cross-asset shifts like an overnight pullback in the dollar and Treasury yields as well as a rebound in oil . S&P 500 futures were down slightly, but futures for the tech-heavy Nasdaq were down nearly 1% following the deep plunge in Facebook stock (FB) in after-hours trading Wednesday.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.1%, with shares of robot maker Fanuc down 3.6% and erasing most of the week's gain, while putting the year's drop back at 21%. Eisai shares plummeted after news that the U.S. FDA said more testing is needed for a midstage Alzheimer's drug trial it is conducting with Biogen. Biogen finished after-hours trading in the U.S. down 11% and Eisai slumped 10% in Tokyo, halving this month's stock surge.

Chinese stocks were lower, with pressure coming from steel and computer names, while banking and property stocks remained steady. The Shanghai Composite was off 0.7%, while the Shenzhen Composite declined 0.9%.

Hong Kong stocks slipped, with the Hang Seng down 0.4%. Ping An Insurance rose an early 1%, then slipped into the red to close down 0.2%, while property-related names did well. But HSBC was down about 0.4% and smartphone-component maker AAC eased 0.8%.

Elsewhere, Korea's Kospi was up 0.7%, as chip maker SK Hynix got a boost after posting record profit, and indexes in Taiwan , Singapore and Indonesia rose as well. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched lower, as New Zealand stocks ended flat.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AAC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC 2.96% 100.9 End-of-day quote.-27.98%
BIOGEN 2.95% 383.83 Delayed Quote.20.49%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.07% 2903.65 End-of-day quote.-12.38%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.68% 25414.1 Delayed Quote.2.81%
EISAI CO., LTD 3.20% 11110 End-of-day quote.71.00%
FACEBOOK 1.32% 217.5 Delayed Quote.23.26%
FANUC CORP 2.22% 21915 End-of-day quote.-20.37%
HANG SENG -0.48% 28794.45 Real-time Quote.-3.34%
HSBC HOLDINGS 0.06% 724.1 Delayed Quote.-5.63%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.60% 2287.1 Real-time Quote.-7.62%
NASDAQ 100 1.38% 7508.5864 Delayed Quote.15.79%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.17% 7932.2387 Delayed Quote.13.58%
NIKKEI 225 -0.12% 22586.87 Real-time Quote.-1.12%
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY -2.19% 60.8 End-of-day quote.-11.77%
S&P 500 0.91% 2846.07 Real-time Quote.5.49%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.05% 6244.5 Real-time Quote.3.31%
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
