ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Wait On Bank Of Japan Announcement

07/31/2018 | 05:19am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei down slightly; Samsung, Tencent drag down respective indexes

Asian stocks were mixed in early trading Tuesday, as investors awaited a statement from the Bank of Japan's policy meeting.

Japan's Nikkei fell early but made up ground, and was last down 0.3%. There was speculation that the Bank of Japan could lower its inflation target to 1.5%, and possibly change the yield target for the 10-year government bond . Shares of Fast Retailing jumped 2%, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Toyota fell.

Chinese stock indexes gained even as PMI readings were underwhelming for July. The Shanghai Composite was up modestly while the Shenzhen Composite posted a slightly larger gain. Troubled vaccine maker Changsheng Bio-technology (002680.SZ) continued to plunge for the 11th straight day of trading.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged lower, as Tencent fell more than 2%. South Korea's Kospi declined as well, as Samsung fell after posting flat quarterly growth as smartphone sales slumped. 

   Markets in Australia   and New Zealand   rose, as did indexes in Singapore   and Taiwan  .

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHANGSHENG BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.16% 2869.05 End-of-day quote.-13.43%
FAST RETAILING CO LTD -1.95% 47730 End-of-day quote.4.72%
HANG SENG -0.27% 28697.45 Real-time Quote.-3.87%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.07% 2291.2 Real-time Quote.-6.83%
NIKKEI 225 -0.74% 22544.84 Real-time Quote.-0.23%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.56% 4570 End-of-day quote.-7.66%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -1.55% 367.2 End-of-day quote.-9.96%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.50% 7493 End-of-day quote.2.64%
