ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rally As U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease

By Mike Murphy

Tech stocks lift Hang Seng Index; Nikei edges higher

Asian markets gained in early trading Monday, after fears of a trade war between the U.S. and China receded following weekend developments.

On Sunday morning, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Trump administration would delay implementing tariffs on Chinese goods, and would "put the trade war on hold" while details of a trade deal are worked out. U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer later said the U.S. may still impose tariffs. On Saturday, after high-level deliberations in Washington, China agreed to buy more U.S. goods , though its negotiators refused to put a dollar amount on it.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped more than 1% Monday, with strong performances from tech and financial stocks. Smartphone component-makers Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. (2382.HK) and AAC Technologies Holdings each surged, as did insurer AIA Group .

Taiwan's Taiex gained on the back of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (2330.TW) , which rose more than 2.5% after pulling back more than 4% last week. Stocks in Shanghai , Singapore and Malaysia advanced as well.

Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi edged higher, despite losses from steelmakers such as Kobe Steel and Hyundai Steel . Shares of Korea's LG Electronics made up early losses following the death of its 73-year-old chairman, Koo Bon-moo (https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/20/south-koreas-lg-group-chairman-dies-from-illness-at-73.html).

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose, buoyed by Santos , which jumped higher after receiving a $10.84 billion buyout bid from U.S.-based Harbour Energy, an 11% premium of Santos stock as of Friday's close, according to Reuters (https://www.reuters.com/article/us-santos-m-a-harbour/australias-santos-gets-improved-bid-from-harbour-energy-at-10-8-billion-idUSKCN1IM00E).

Stocks in the U.S. were poised to jump higher when the market opens Monday, with Dow Jones futures up 204 points, or 0.8%, with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures up as well.