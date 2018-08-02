ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stock Markets Drop, Weighed By Pullback In China

By Dow Jones Newswire

Trade-war fears sink indexes in Shanghai, Shenzhen; Nikkei retreats from recent highs

Asian stocks, after initially holding up Thursday morning following the latest U.S.-China trade developments, started sliding as China's market opened.

China stocks extend the declines of the past week-plus. The Shanghai Composite was off 1.8% and the Shenzhen Composite slid 2.3%. Nearly all sectors were down as anticipation of an escalating trade war builds. Earlier, it was reported that President Donald Trump is seeking 25% tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports .

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was led lower by financials and weakness on the mainland, extending a three-day slide. HSBC was faring the worst, down 1.4%, amid broader bank weakness. Meanwhile, a number of mainland developers were lower, some falling more than 1% early. Wynn Macau shares skidded to nine-month lows after parent Wynn's weaker-than-expected second-quarter report .

Bank and property stocks also continued their recent weakness in Singapore . The nation's No. 1 lender -- and the market's largest firm by market cap -- DBS (D05.SG) was down 2.5% following its second-quarter results, while smaller peer OCBC (O39.SG) was off 2.2%. Taiwan's Taiex fell 0.6%

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.4%, pulling back from nearly two-week highs on Wednesday. Weak earnings weighed the stocks of industrial giants Kobe Steel and Furukawa Electric Co . Banking stocks, however, gained following a rise in the central bank's 10-year bond. Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho Financial Group were up around 1%.

Australia's ASX/S&P 200 was down 0.3%, as Rio Tinto fell 3.4% after missing first-quarter earnings expectations, and BHP Billiton slipped 1.8%. New Zealand's benchmark was slightly in the red.