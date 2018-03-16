Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Slip At The Close Of A Choppy Week

0
03/16/2018 | 09:24am CET

By Ese Erheriene

But Australia's benchmark rebounds after three sessions of declines

Asia-Pacific stocks were largely lower Friday, with markets getting little direction from European and U.S. activity overnight, after what has been a choppy trading week.

The declines came against a backdrop of more political rumblings globally: U.S. sanctions against Russia, reshuffles in the White House and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's decision to subpoena the Trump Organization.

"Markets are very sensitive to the current politically driven landscape," said Oriano Lizza, a sales trader at CMC Markets.

Many indexes in Asia were down around 0.25% and S&P 500 futures were essentially flat by midafternoon local time, while Japanese stocks hit session lows after the midday break because of a rally in the yen.

The Nikkei Stock Average ended down 0.6% as the yen rose 0.4% against other major global currencies.

But a late rebound allowed both Taiwan's benchmark and Korea's Kospi to end up 0.1%.

Conversely, India's Sensex benchmark was down 0.7% at midday there, on pace for its 11th decline in 13 days.

Equities have generally been trending higher after last month's slump. But, as was illustrated in this week's up-and-down action, it hasn't been without its hiccups.

Technicals, though, appear to be getting better.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index has closed above its key 50-day moving average for three straight days, a short-term trend indicator.

"Upward momentum has started to further improve, which could be considered to be a positive signal to the market outlook in the struggle of bears and bulls" that's been ongoing, said Ivan Ip, an analyst at UOB Kay Hian.

But Lukman Otunuga, a research analyst at brokerage FXTM, cautioned that "stock markets still remain exposed to downside risks, as concerns heighten over escalating trade tensions" possibly capping global economic growth.

Australia's benchmark was a rare bright spot on Friday, up 0.5% after three straight days of declines as big miners BHP Billiton (>> company sheet) and Rio Tinto (>> company sheet) (>> company sheet) rose about 1%.

New Zealand's NZX 50 finished up 0.1%, logging its third record closing high of the week.

Stocks haven't been the only market lacking direction of late. Oil futures turned slightly higher in afternoon Asian trading after meandering in a tight range.

Looking ahead, a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled to kick off in the U.S. on Tuesday. While the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates, people will be looking for indications as to whether there could be four increases this year. The central bank's economic projections in December showed consensus centered around three; updated forecasts will be released next week.

Stocks mentioned in the article : BHP Billiton Limited, Rio Tinto plc, BHP Billiton Plc
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.47% 24873.66 Delayed Quote.0.16%
HANG SENG -0.25% 31461.04 Real-time Quote.5.38%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.22% 2490.41 Real-time Quote.1.14%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 7030.9697 Delayed Quote.10.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.20% 7481.7415 Delayed Quote.8.60%
NIKKEI 225 -0.58% 21676.51 Real-time Quote.-4.34%
S&P 500 -0.08% 2747.33 Real-time Quote.3.43%
SENSEX 30 -0.44% 33685.54 Real-time Quote.-1.09%
