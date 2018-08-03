ASIA MARKETS: China Attempts To Reassure Investors As Stocks Continue To Slide

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei gains after strong earnings; Singapore's DBS down again

Asian stock indexes were mixed in early trading Friday, with some markets helped by solid gains on Wall Street while others continued to struggle amid fresh U.S.-China trade worries.

Japan's Nikkei was up 0.4%, with the yen having eased a bit the over past day. Japanese stocks continued to get support from the electronics sector following strong first-quarter earnings reports earlier this week. Chip maker Rohm was up 1.8% while Panasonic gained 2.7% and Sony rose a further 0.5%. The steel and shipping sectors were both down 1.6% amid persistent concerns about trade conflicts. Elsewhere, tractor maker Kubota slid 9.2% following weak quarterly results and a forecast cut for the year on a decrease in agriculture-machinery sales in China.

Chinese stock indexes turned lower after starting the day with gains following Thursday's 2%-plus slide. The Shanghai Composite was last down 0.3% and the Shenzhen Composite was off 0.9%, after hitting a 3 1/2 -year closing low the day before.

China's stock slide seems have prompted officials to try and talk up the market. The Securities Daily, widely regarded as speaking on behalf of the country's securities regulator, on Friday published what can be described as a "pep talk" article similar to what was printed Thursday by the People's Daily, the Communist Party's mouthpiece. The Securities Daily attributed stock declines to liquidity tightening and trade tensions and said the market's weakness "isn't justified" given undemanding valuation, solid fundamentals and increasing proactive policies. Despite saying the Shanghai Composite could breach early 2016's low of 2,638, the Securities Daily says it expects a zig-zag uptrend to emerge, based on cycle analysis, by the end of August.

Hong Kong stocks gave up early gains after a day after the Hang Seng Index closed at its lowest level since late September. The Hang Seng was last down 0.3%, on pace for its worst week in six months. Insurer AIA rebounded more than 0.6% while auto maker Brilliance China (BCAUY) tumbled some 2.5% after second-quarter results from partner BMW (BMW.XE) . Index heavyweight HSBC was down 0.7%.

Benchmarks in Australia and South Korea were 0.2% higher and New Zealand's NZX 50 has risen nearly as much at midday there. Australian fintech company Axsesstoday fell into the red after shooting up 2% earlier in the session after raising its yearly profit-growth guidance. Its shares have jumped 66% this year.

Singapore's stock index advanced 0.6% early on, but was last down 0.2%. Its bank sector was hit Thursday after DBS's earnings report, and DBS (D05.SG) sank an additional 1.5% Friday, while rival bank OCBC (O39.SG) was 1% higher.