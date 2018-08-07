ASIA MARKETS: Chinese Stocks Recede, While Other Asian Markets Resume Gains

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hong Kong ekes out gain, while SoftBank bolsters Nikkei

Asian stock markets largely started off with gains for the second day in a row early Wednesday, although Chinese indexes stumbled after Tuesday's rally.

A day after near-3% bounces from multiyear lows, Chinese benchmarks were down slightly as the Trump administration confirmed it would impose 25% tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports later this month. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.5% and the Shenzhen Composite slipped 0.4%.

Hong Kong stocks eked out gains as a pair of notable IPOs launched. The Hang Seng Index was up 0.1%, with tech and energy stocks leading the gains. Tencent was up 1.5% while PetroChina gained 2.6%. Meanwhile, China Tower was sticking around its IPO price in initial trading while Nasdaq-listed biotech BeiGene was off 3.2% as its secondary offering started trading.

Financials and tech helped push Japan's Nikkei to a 0.4% gain. SoftBank was strong again, up 3.8% more amid word that it plans to invest in Alibaba's enlarged delivery-services unit. Meanwhile, the financial-business subsection climbed nearly 2% in morning trading.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi inched up, as did benchmarks in Taiwan , Australia and New Zealand , while Singapore's Strait Times Index fell nearly 1%.