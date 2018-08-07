Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Chinese Stocks Recede, While Other Asian Markets Resume Gains

08/07/2018 | 10:47pm EDT

By Dow Jones Newswire

Hong Kong ekes out gain, while SoftBank bolsters Nikkei

Asian stock markets largely started off with gains for the second day in a row early Wednesday, although Chinese indexes stumbled after Tuesday's rally.

A day after near-3% bounces from multiyear lows, Chinese benchmarks were down slightly as the Trump administration confirmed it would impose 25% tariffs on $16 billion in Chinese imports later this month. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.5% and the Shenzhen Composite slipped 0.4%.

Hong Kong stocks eked out gains as a pair of notable IPOs launched. The Hang Seng Index was up 0.1%, with tech and energy stocks leading the gains. Tencent was up 1.5% while PetroChina gained 2.6%. Meanwhile, China Tower was sticking around its IPO price in initial trading while Nasdaq-listed biotech BeiGene was off 3.2% as its secondary offering started trading.

Financials and tech helped push Japan's Nikkei to a 0.4% gain. SoftBank was strong again, up 3.8% more amid word that it plans to invest in Alibaba's enlarged delivery-services unit. Meanwhile, the financial-business subsection climbed nearly 2% in morning trading.

Elsewhere, South Korea's Kospi inched up, as did benchmarks in Taiwan , Australia and New Zealand , while Singapore's Strait Times Index fell nearly 1%.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 2.74% 2779.37 End-of-day quote.-16.13%
HANG SENG 1.45% 28233.92 Real-time Quote.-5.68%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.51% 2299.81 Real-time Quote.-6.55%
NIKKEI 225 0.67% 22662.74 Real-time Quote.-1.11%
PETROCHINA COMPANY 4.47% 7.94 End-of-day quote.-1.85%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 6.54% 10050 End-of-day quote.9.00%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.13% 357 End-of-day quote.-12.46%
