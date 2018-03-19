Log in
News : Economy & Forex
ASIA MARKETS: Fresh Concerns Over Politics Drives Nikkei Lower At The Start Of The Week

03/19/2018 | 07:00am CET

By Kenan Machado

Friday's boost in oil prices helps energy stocks

Asia-Pacific stocks largely rebounded from early declines, but Japanese stocks lagged behind on fresh political concerns.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is facing mounting pressure over a land-sale scandal that has been hanging over Japanese markets and the government for a year. Fresh polls show Abe's approval rating has taken a hit, while local reports suggest the issue may affect more officials.

"What's going to happen to the finance minister and what's going to happen to Prime Minister Abe?" said Katsunori Kitakura, a strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.9% at midday as the Japanese yen rose 0.25%. The Tokyo market tends to suffer when the yen is strong.

Even if Abe survives the scandal, Japan may not be able to fend off an increasingly protectionist U.S. with a leader with "reduced or diminished political capital," said Mizuho Bank's Vishnu Varathan.

Indexes in China , Hong Kong and Taiwan turned higher by late morning, after China appointed veteran central banker Yi Gang as the new governor of the People's Bank of China, in a sign of policy continuity.

Energy stocks were another bright spot, aided by Friday's near-2% jump in oil prices.

Though the Brent global benchmark was down 0.5% Monday morning, stocks in Australia's energy sector rose 1.7%. That helped the S&P/ASX 200 rise 0.25%.

Trading volume was low amid investor caution ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's latest policy statement and economic projections due Wednesday, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

In other markets, bitcoin bounced back above $8,000, according to CoinDesk, after falling below $7,500 during midday action Sunday in the U.S.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -0.90% 21480.9 Real-time Quote.-4.78%
S&P/ASX 200 0.17% 5959.4 Real-time Quote.-1.91%
