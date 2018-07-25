Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Japan, Hong Kong Lead Asian Market Gains

07/25/2018 | 05:39am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Stocks in Shanghai, Shenzhen make up early losses

Asian stock markets were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday. The gains followed solid advances in Europe overnight as well as for the Dow and S&P. But S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% in Asia, perhaps signaling things may not be bright again in the U.S. for Wednesday's trading.

Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.4%, as steel makers JFE Holdings and Nisshin Steel rallied. While most automakers gained, Mitsubishi Motors sank despite beating earnings expectations Tuesday.

After falling early, Chinese stocks rallied into positive territory. The Shanghai Composite , after notching its best three-day streak in more than two years, and the Shenzhen Composite each were up about 0.1%. Bank and infrastructure stocks, Tuesday's big gainers, remained active while Facebook-related plays logged gains as the company announced a China unit .

Meanwhile, vaccine maker Kangtai (300601.SZ) was down 9%, and shares in medical peer Changsheng (002680.SZ) were halted after seven straight days of steep losses amid the a rabies vaccine scandal.

Hong Kong stocks continued their run of strong gains, as the Hang Seng climbed 0.7%. Financials were again solid, with China Construction Bank rising 1%. Elsewhere, Tencent was up similarly and Sinopec (600028.SH) jumped 2.6%.

South Korea's Kospi dipped slightly, as did indexes in Taiwan and Australia , while indexes in Singapore and New Zealand posted modest gains.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHANGSHENG BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION 0.00% 6.93 End-of-day quote.-9.77%
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 1.40% 6.52 End-of-day quote.4.89%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.61% 2905.56 End-of-day quote.-12.33%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.79% 25241.94 Delayed Quote.2.11%
HANG SENG 1.50% 28664 Real-time Quote.-5.66%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 3.41% 2183.5 End-of-day quote.-20.60%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.41% 2279.79 Real-time Quote.-7.74%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 3.57% 929 End-of-day quote.12.61%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7406.2478 Delayed Quote.15.25%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 7840.7675 Delayed Quote.13.59%
NIKKEI 225 0.51% 22510.48 Real-time Quote.-1.62%
NISSHIN STEEL CO LTD 2.20% 1536 End-of-day quote.-17.99%
S&P 500 0.48% 2820.4 Real-time Quote.4.99%
SHENZHEN KANGTAI BIOLOGICAL PRODS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 1.13% 375.2 End-of-day quote.-7.99%
