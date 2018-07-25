ASIA MARKETS: Japan, Hong Kong Lead Asian Market Gains

By Dow Jones Newswire

Stocks in Shanghai, Shenzhen make up early losses

Asian stock markets were mostly higher in early trading Wednesday. The gains followed solid advances in Europe overnight as well as for the Dow and S&P. But S&P 500 futures were down 0.2% in Asia, perhaps signaling things may not be bright again in the U.S. for Wednesday's trading.

Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.4%, as steel makers JFE Holdings and Nisshin Steel rallied. While most automakers gained, Mitsubishi Motors sank despite beating earnings expectations Tuesday.

After falling early, Chinese stocks rallied into positive territory. The Shanghai Composite , after notching its best three-day streak in more than two years, and the Shenzhen Composite each were up about 0.1%. Bank and infrastructure stocks, Tuesday's big gainers, remained active while Facebook-related plays logged gains as the company announced a China unit .

Meanwhile, vaccine maker Kangtai (300601.SZ) was down 9%, and shares in medical peer Changsheng (002680.SZ) were halted after seven straight days of steep losses amid the a rabies vaccine scandal.

Hong Kong stocks continued their run of strong gains, as the Hang Seng climbed 0.7%. Financials were again solid, with China Construction Bank rising 1%. Elsewhere, Tencent was up similarly and Sinopec (600028.SH) jumped 2.6%.

South Korea's Kospi dipped slightly, as did indexes in Taiwan and Australia , while indexes in Singapore and New Zealand posted modest gains.