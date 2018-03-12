ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gets Off To Quick Start, As Asian Markets Build On Last Week's Rebound

By Kevin Kingsbury

Nikkei pushes higher as yen falls

Asia-Pacific stock markets were higher Monday, building on a late-week rebound for the region's equities.

Stocks worldwide benefited late last week from a potential U.S.-North Korean rapprochement and news of exemptions from the White House's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, cautioned, "The potential for rapid escalation could constrain buying today." But he also said "a steadily increasing camp of investors who believe tariff threats are merely a bargaining tool could overrun the ramparts."

Japanese stocks were 2% higher as the U.S. dollar looked to trade above Yen107. It was recently around Yen106.90, versus Yen106.64 when Tokyo stocks stopped trading on Friday.

Benchmarks in South Korea, Australia and New Zealand were each up about 0.8%.

S&P 500 futures were recently up 0.3% after Friday's 1.7% gain for the U.S. benchmark, in the process logging its biggest point gain in 2 1/2 years and moving to 3% below late January's latest record closing high.