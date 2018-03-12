Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gets Off To Quick Start, As Asian Markets Build On Last Week's Rebound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2018 | 02:05am CET

By Kevin Kingsbury

Nikkei pushes higher as yen falls

Asia-Pacific stock markets were higher Monday, building on a late-week rebound for the region's equities.

Stocks worldwide benefited late last week from a potential U.S.-North Korean rapprochement and news of exemptions from the White House's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, cautioned, "The potential for rapid escalation could constrain buying today." But he also said "a steadily increasing camp of investors who believe tariff threats are merely a bargaining tool could overrun the ramparts."

Japanese stocks were 2% higher as the U.S. dollar looked to trade above Yen107. It was recently around Yen106.90, versus Yen106.64 when Tokyo stocks stopped trading on Friday. 

   Benchmarks in South Korea, Australia and New Zealand were each up about 0.8%.

S&P 500 futures were recently up 0.3% after Friday's 1.7% gain for the U.S. benchmark, in the process logging its biggest point gain in 2 1/2 years and moving to 3% below late January's latest record closing high.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.77% 25335.74 Delayed Quote.0.71%
NASDAQ 100 1.93% 7101.1802 Delayed Quote.8.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.79% 7560.8103 Delayed Quote.7.60%
NIKKEI 225 0.47% 21469.2 Real-time Quote.-5.69%
S&P 500 1.74% 2786.56 Real-time Quote.1.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
02:51aASIA MARKETS : Nikkei Gets Off To Quick Start, As Asian Markets Build On Last Week's Rebound
DJ
02:05aASIA MARKETS : Nikkei Gets Off To Quick Start, As Asian Markets Build On Last Week's Rebound
DJ
03/10MARKET SNAPSHOT : The Stock Market Will Remain Glued To The Inflation Story
DJ
03/10MARKET SNAPSHOT : The Stock Market Will Remain Glued To The Inflation Story
DJ
03/09MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Closes Above 25,000 While Nasdaq Finishes At A Record As Stocks Rally
DJ
03/09MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Closes Above 25,000 While Nasdaq Finishes At A Record As Stocks Rally
DJ
03/09MARKET SNAPSHOT : Dow Closes Above 25,000 While Nasdaq Finishes At A Record As Stock Rally
DJ
03/09Global stocks, oil rally on U.S. jobs data, Korea news
RE
03/09Stocks, oil rally on U.S. jobs data, Korea news
RE
03/09Stocks, oil rally on U.S. jobs data, Korea news
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
2WAL-MART STORES : SPIRIT OF THE ENTREPRENEUR: The Beanery Coffee Roasters
3CENTRICA : Record number of UK energy customers switched supplier in February
4JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : goes top in Italy after Napoli held by Inter
5UK officials told that Aramco IPO unlikely until 2019 - FT

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.