ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gets Off To Quick Start, As Asian Markets Build On Last Week's Rebound

03/11/2018 | 09:51pm EDT

By Kevin Kingsbury

Nikkei pushes higher as yen falls; New Zealand index near record high

Asia-Pacific stock markets were higher Monday, building on a late-week rebound for the region's equities.

Some investors believe the strong U.S. jobs report, released Friday, and its easing inflationary signals will only grant the Federal Reserve a temporary reprieve on rates, said Eric Robertsen, global head of foreign exchange, rates and credit research at Standard Chartered.

"Both core inflation and wages remain subdued for the moment, but clients expect the combination of fiscal stimulus and [U.S. dollar] weakness to ultimately lead to price pressures and force the FOMC to raise rates at a faster pace than markets currently expect," he added.

Japanese stocks were 2.1% higher as the yen cooled, with the U.S. dollar around Yen106.95 versus Yen106.64 when Tokyo's stock market closed on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark rose 1% and was on pace to set a record closing high. Similar gains were logged in South Korea and Taiwan , while markets in Hong Kong and Singapore rose about 1.5%. 

   S&P 500 futures   were recently up 0.3% after Friday's 1.7% rise for the U.S. benchmark.

As equities rose, Treasurys were pressured. The 10-year yield climbed to 2.91% from 2.895% late Friday in New York.

Meanwhile, oil futures rose after jumping 3% on Friday. The Brent global benchmark was recently up 0.5% in Asia at $65.79 a barrel.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.77% 25335.74 Delayed Quote.0.71%
NASDAQ 100 1.93% 7101.1802 Delayed Quote.8.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.79% 7560.8103 Delayed Quote.7.60%
NIKKEI 225 0.47% 21469.2 Real-time Quote.-5.69%
S&P 500 1.74% 2786.56 Real-time Quote.1.99%
