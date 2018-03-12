Log in
ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gets Off To Quick Start, As Asian Markets Build On Last Week's Rebound

03/12/2018 | 07:04am CET

By Kevin Kingsbury

Nikkei pushes higher as yen falls; New Zealand index near record high

Asia-Pacific stock markets were strongly higher Monday, building on a late-week rebound for the region's equities.

Many markets rose at least 1%, building on similar gains in the U.S. on Friday after the strong U.S. jobs report.

But some think the release and its easing inflationary signals will only grant the Federal Reserve a temporary reprieve on rates, said Eric Robertsen, global head of foreign exchange, rates and credit research at Standard Chartered.

"Both core inflation and wages remain subdued for the moment, but clients expect the combination of fiscal stimulus and [U.S. dollar] weakness to ultimately lead to price pressures and force the FOMC to raise rates at a faster pace than markets currently expect," he added.

Equities benchmarks in Hong Kong and Singapore both rose more than 1.5% by late morning.

Japan's Nikkei Stock Average ended morning action with a 1.7% gain. It had initially risen as much as 2.4%--the same as Friday's biggest gain. And like then, a rebound in the yen pared the benchmark's gain. The strengthening of the yen Monday happened after Japanese exporters used an earlier move higher in the greenback to sell U.S. dollars, helping Japan's currency to rebound a half-yen in an hour. "They were waiting for the dollar to go up. They were waiting to sell" after the yen strengthened last week, says Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities.

The dollar is now 0.2% lower on the day at Yen106.60 versus intraday highs of Yen106.97. 

   New Zealand's benchmark   finished up 0.7%, just short of a new record closing high.

Other indexes in the region remain at least several percentage points below their best levels of 2018.

Similar gains were logged in South Korea and Taiwan , while markets in Hong Kong and Singapore rose about 1.5%. 

   S&P 500 futures   were recently up 0.3% after Friday's 1.7% rise for the U.S. benchmark.

As equities rose, Treasurys were pressured. The 10-year yield climbed to 2.91% from 2.895% late Friday in New York.

Meanwhile, oil futures rose 0.2% after jumping 3% Friday. Bitcoin prices stabilized after hitting a one-month low last week. CoinDesk's bitcoin price index was recently up 0.6% at $9,588.72.

-- Suryatapa Bhattacharya contributed to this article.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.77% 25335.74 Delayed Quote.0.71%
NASDAQ 100 1.93% 7101.1802 Delayed Quote.8.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.79% 7560.8103 Delayed Quote.7.60%
NIKKEI 225 1.65% 21824.03 Real-time Quote.-5.69%
S&P 500 1.74% 2786.56 Real-time Quote.2.44%
