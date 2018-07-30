ASIA MARKETS: Stock Markets Across Asia Slip, Led By Hong Kong

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei dips as Eisai continues its slide; stocks in China fall

Asian stock markets largely dropped in early trading Monday following declines on Wall Street on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei was off 0.5% even as the yen was barely higher versus other currencies. Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai's shares (4523.TO) continued to take a beating, falling 4.2% as it continued to drop after the U.S. FDA said last week that more testing was needed for a closely watched Alzheimer's drug. Its shares are still up 25% for the month.

The end of Australia's housing boom and New Zealand's migration boom means that economic growth in both countries will probably fall short of expectations over the next couple of years, Capital Economics said. Australia may struggle to grow by much more than 2.5% a year, while GDP growth in New Zealand will probably weaken from close to 3.0% last year to about 2.0% next year. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was off 0.5% following Friday's 10 1/2 -year closing high, while New Zealand's benchmark dropped 0.5%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was down slightly, on pace for its fourth straight decline, while the Shenzhen Composite fell 1.1%. Meanwhile, troubled vaccine maker Changsheng (002680.SZ) logged a 10th-straight drop while peer Kangtai (300601.SZ) bounced as high as 1.9% after previously hitting a three-month low.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was down nearly 1%, as Tencent again dragged with a 2% decline to continue its July pullback ahead of the firm's second-quarter earnings report in August. Orient Overseas trading was halted to start the week as the company's takeover process moves on. The US$6.3 billion deal with Chinese rival Cosco Shipping won acceptance from Orient shareholders. In order to keep the company's stock listing, Cosco is selling a 15% stake. Meanwhile, Bocom lowered Orient's earnings forecast, and is now predicting a 25% drop in 2018 EPS. "The unsettled US-China trade feud remains an overarching concern" for the company, the bank said. Orient plans to resume trading on or around Aug. 17.

Korea's Kospi pared early losses and was last trading nearly flat, despite losses by Samsung and SK Hynix .

Indexes in Singapore , Malaysia and Taiwan all fell.