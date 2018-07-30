Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

ASIA MARKETS: Stock Markets Across Asia Slip, Led By Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 05:34am CEST

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei dips as Eisai continues its slide; stocks in China fall

Asian stock markets largely dropped in early trading Monday following declines on Wall Street on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei was off 0.5% even as the yen was barely higher versus other currencies. Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai's shares (4523.TO) continued to take a beating, falling 4.2% as it continued to drop after the U.S. FDA said last week that more testing was needed for a closely watched Alzheimer's drug. Its shares are still up 25% for the month.

The end of Australia's housing boom and New Zealand's migration boom means that economic growth in both countries will probably fall short of expectations over the next couple of years, Capital Economics said. Australia may struggle to grow by much more than 2.5% a year, while GDP growth in New Zealand will probably weaken from close to 3.0% last year to about 2.0% next year. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was off 0.5% following Friday's 10 1/2 -year closing high, while New Zealand's benchmark dropped 0.5%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite was down slightly, on pace for its fourth straight decline, while the Shenzhen Composite fell 1.1%. Meanwhile, troubled vaccine maker Changsheng (002680.SZ) logged a 10th-straight drop while peer Kangtai (300601.SZ) bounced as high as 1.9% after previously hitting a three-month low.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng was down nearly 1%, as Tencent again dragged with a 2% decline to continue its July pullback ahead of the firm's second-quarter earnings report in August. Orient Overseas trading was halted to start the week as the company's takeover process moves on. The US$6.3 billion deal with Chinese rival Cosco Shipping won acceptance from Orient shareholders. In order to keep the company's stock listing, Cosco is selling a 15% stake. Meanwhile, Bocom lowered Orient's earnings forecast, and is now predicting a 25% drop in 2018 EPS. "The unsettled US-China trade feud remains an overarching concern" for the company, the bank said. Orient plans to resume trading on or around Aug. 17.

Korea's Kospi pared early losses and was last trading nearly flat, despite losses by Samsung and SK Hynix . 

   Indexes in Singapore  , Malaysia   and Taiwan  all fell.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHANGSHENG BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP -0.30% 2873.59 End-of-day quote.-13.29%
COSCO SHIPPING SPLIZED CARIRS CO LTD -3.19% 3.64 End-of-day quote.-35.12%
EISAI CO., LTD 2.11% 10200 End-of-day quote.57.00%
HANG SENG -0.07% 28774.71 Real-time Quote.-3.81%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.25% 2292.89 Real-time Quote.-7.07%
NIKKEI 225 0.56% 22712.75 Real-time Quote.-0.23%
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LTD 4.83% 82.55 End-of-day quote.9.34%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.36% 6277.7 Real-time Quote.3.88%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SHENZHEN KANGTAI BIOLOGICAL PRODS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SK HYNIX INC --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.48% 373 End-of-day quote.-8.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:34aASIA MARKETS: Stock Markets Across Asia Slip, Led By Hong Kong
DJ
03:18aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock index futures dip ahead of big earnings week
RE
07/29MARKET SNAPSHOT: Investors May Cheer Q2 Earnings, But That Isn't Making The Outlook For The Next Quarter Any Rosier
DJ
07/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Economy, dollar, trade key to U.S. stocks' global edge
RE
07/29The S&P 500 Gears Up for Another Run at a Record
DJ
07/28THE SCORE : The Business Week in 7 Stocks -- WSJ
DJ
07/27THE SCORE : The Business Week in 7 Stocks
DJ
07/27MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Ends Lower After Disappointing Results From Twitter, Bellwethers
DJ
07/27Global stocks end fourth week of gains on sour note as investors jeer earnings
RE
07/27Stocks end fourth week of gains on sour note as investors jeer earnings
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VISA : VISA : Rewards Nigerian Start-ups
2TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : TELSTRA : New organisational structure and leadership team for Telstra
3MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova Announces Full Enrollment in ALS Biomarker Clinical Trial
4SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : TLM: Update on Sale of Interest in Springfield JV
5ECOBALT SOLUTIONS INC : ECOBALT : Australia's Jervois takes 5 percent of Ecobalt amid calls for leadership cha..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.