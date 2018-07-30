ASIA MARKETS: Stock Markets Across Asia Slip Mostly Slip, Led By Hong Kong

By Dow Jones Newswire

Nikkei dips as Eisai extends downturn; stocks in China fall

Asian stock markets closed mostly in negative territory Monday following declines on Wall Street on Friday.

Japan's Nikkei finished the session off 0.7%, as the yen was barely higher versus other currencies. Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai's shares (4523.TO) continued to take a beating, fell 5.3% as it extended a decline after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said last week that more testing was needed for a closely watched Alzheimer's drug. Its shares are still up about 24% for the month.

The end of Australia's housing boom and New Zealand's migration boom means that economic growth in both countries will probably fall short of expectations over the next couple of years, Capital Economics said. Australia may struggle to grow by much more than 2.5% a year, while GDP growth in New Zealand will probably weaken from close to 3.0% last year to about 2.0% next year. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.4% following Friday's 10 1/2 -year closing high, while New Zealand's benchmark declined by 0.8%.

In China, the Shanghai Composite notched its fourth straight decline, down 0.2%, while the Shenzhen Composite sank by 1.4%. Meanwhile, troubled vaccine maker Changsheng (002680.SZ) logged a 10th-straight drop, off 5%, while peer Kangtai (300601.SZ) bounced 0.9% after previously hitting a three-month low.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng finished down by 0.3%, as a 1.6% decline in shares of Tencent weighed, ahead of the firm's second-quarter earnings report in August. Orient Overseas trading was halted to start the week as the company's takeover process moves on. The US$6.3 billion deal with Chinese rival Cosco Shipping won acceptance from Orient shareholders. In order to keep the company's stock listing, Cosco is selling a 15% stake. Meanwhile, Bocom lowered Orient's earnings forecast, and is now predicting a 25% drop in 2018 EPS. "The unsettled US-China trade feud remains an overarching concern" for the company, the bank said. Orient plans to resume trading on or around Aug. 17.

Korea's Kospi pared early losses to end less than 0.1% lower, despite losses by Samsung and SK Hynix.

Indexes in Singapore , off 0.5% and Taiwan declined by 0.4%, while Malaysia's exchange pivoted higher, to end slightly in the green, up less than 0.1%.