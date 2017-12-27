ASIA MARKETS : Struggling Shipbuilders Drag Down South Korea's Kospi

By Kenan Machado

Australia hits another 10-year high, Taiwan stocks recover

Asia-Pacific stocks were mostly higher Wednesday, though South Korea's benchmark underperformed again.

On Tuesday, the Kospi was hit by declines of more than 3% for Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix following a report from Taiwan that iPhone 8 orders were being slashed for the first quarter. That weighed on Apple shares (>> Apple) Tuesday.

While Samsung (>> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd) and SK Hynix (>> SK Hynix Inc) rebounded Wednesday, the Kospi fell 0.5% as Hyundai Heavy Industries (>> Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd) lost more than a quarter of its market value.

The world's largest shipbuilder gave guidance through 2018, unveiled a 1.3 trillion won ($1.2 billion) plan to sell stock to raise funds and said it would sell part of its refining operation.

Hyundai Heavy was recently down 28%.

The company's update came three weeks after smaller peer Samsung Heavy lost a quarter of its market value in a day after warning of heavy losses and unveiling a stock sale. Samsung Heavy's shares (>> Samsung Heavy Industries Co.,Ltd) were 2.4% lower Wednesday.

Elsewhere, markets were modestly higher, helped by overnight gains in commodity prices. Oil hit another 2 1/2 -year high and copper notched a three-year best.

"With limited economic data to push markets around this week, today really is about position-squaring" ahead of the new year, said Chris Weston, chief market strategist at IG Markets.

Australia's stock benchmark hit fresh 10-year highs Wednesday and was recently up 0.3%. New Zealand's benchmark gained 0.2%.

Oil's Tuesday jump, prompted by a pipeline explosion in Libya, helped some Asia-Pacific stocks. Crude futures pulled back nearly 0.5% in Asian trading Wednesday.

Taiwan's Taiex, which slid 1% yesterday, rose 0.5% Wednesday.