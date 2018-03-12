ASIT biotech: The Quality of the Results Obtained in the Phase III Clinical Study with gp-ASIT+™ Confirmed by the Publication in the Prestigious Scientific Journal ALLERGY

Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (Paris:ASIT) (BSE:ASIT) (ASIT - BE0974289218), a
Belgian clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in
immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, publishes a new
article in the prestigious scientific journal ALLERGY.
ALLERGY is the official journal of the European Academy of Allergy and
Clinical Immunology (EAACI). Its task is to promote links between
fundamental and clinical research in the fields of allergies and
immunology. It only publishes articles approved by a committee of
renowned and independent scientific experts. The selection criteria are
the quality and originality of the scientific results presented.
This new article presents the results of the Phase III clinical trial to
assess the clinical efficacy of the product candidate gp-ASIT+™ for the
immunotherapy treatment of grass pollen-induced rhinitis in real life.
These results showed that a short treatment with gp-ASIT+™ (4 medical
visits over 3 weeks) induced a convincing and statistically significant
reduction in the combined score of symptoms and medication intake during
natural exposure to grass pollens.
ASIT biotech has already published the results of the clinical trials
with gp-ASIT+™:
This fourth publication in a prestigious scientific journal specialized
in allergies confirms the quality and robustness of the clinical results
obtained by ASIT biotech with its lead product candidate.
Thierry Legon, CEO of ASIT biotech, commented: “This new article in
ALLERGY follows the publications of the full clinical development (Phase
I to Phase III) of our flagship product candidate, gp-ASIT+™. It will
once again draw the attention of the global community of allergists onto
the remarkable properties of gp-ASIT+™. The phase III results
have demonstrated for the first time ever that allergen peptides are
able to reduce, in real life, allergic patients’ symptoms and drug
intake after only 3 weeks of treatment with gp-ASIT+™ while other
products require several months or even years to reach the same effect.”
***
References:
Article in ALLERGY: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.13433/full
About gp-ASIT+™
gp-ASIT+™ product candidate for the
treatment of grass pollen rhinitis consists of a mixture of natural
allergen fragments obtained from a purified specific proteinic extract
from Lolium perenne pollen. In contrast to the synthetized
peptides, the natural peptides (70% of the fragments ranging from
1,000<MW<10,000) include a wide range of epitopes that stimulate the
immune system with optimal complexity.
The administration schedule of the treatment is of short duration
compared with currently commercialized treatments. This constitutes a
major competitive advantage to improve the acceptance and the compliance
of the patients. In addition, the administration schedule includes
successive injections with half of the visit dose in both arms, an
innovative solution that enables the delivery of the total dose
necessary for the therapeutic effect in a faster and safer way. Finally,
the product candidate is formulated without adjuvant, which increases
the long-term safety of the product by decreasing the local and general
reactogenicity as well as the frequency of the adverse events, which
represents a further advantage in markets less permissive to adjuvanted
formulations (e.g. US).
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future
commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for
the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology
platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of AIT product
candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural
allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results
in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and
real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline entails two
novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergy with the
highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ and house dust mite:
hdm-ASIT+™), that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy
market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is
flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 22 staff members, at its headquarters in
Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
