ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Appoints Stephen Doyle as Head of China

SINGAPORE , Jan. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN, 6497.TT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe, today announced the appointment of Stephen Doyle as Head of China. Mr. Doyle will assume the role in February 2018 and will be based at ASLAN’s offices in Shanghai.



Mr. Doyle joins ASLAN’s senior management team from Boehringer Ingelheim, where he was most recently Vice President and Head of Speciality Care for China. At Boehringer Ingelheim, he led the marketing and sales for oncology, biosimilars and rare diseases in China, launching Giotrif® for non-small cell lung cancer and securing the approval for Ofev® for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In his new role, Mr. Doyle will oversee ASLAN’s operations and pipeline development in China.

Dr. Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are delighted to have Stephen join our team and helm ASLAN’s operations in China. Our recent acquisition of full global rights to develop and commercialize our lead asset, varlitinib, along with the accelerated development timeline in China that we recently announced, strengthens China’s position as an important potential market for ASLAN. Stephen’s expertise in building commercial capability and launching innovative oncology drugs will help us to execute our development plans and, if approved, launch varlitinib in the China market.”

Prior to Boehringer Ingelheim, Mr. Doyle worked for Sanofi in China, where he led the Oncology, Haematology and Transplantation business unit, and in Singapore, where he was the Regional Commercial Director for Oncology. With broad experience in Asia, including eight years working in China, and global medical and marketing roles in Europe, Mr. Doyle has served across multiple functions including sales, medical, marketing, commercial and scientific communications during his two decades in the pharmaceutical industry.



About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN, 6497.TT) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for global markets. ASLAN targets diseases that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global and regional development and commercialization, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China. ASLAN’s portfolio is comprised of four product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. ASLAN’s partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

Cautionary statement

All materials and information set out herein are for reference only and whilst we make every effort to ensure accuracy and completeness, we cannot guarantee this. We make no recommendation as to the competence or suitability of persons or entities referenced herein (if any). Nothing herein constitutes an invitation or offer to invest in or deal in the securities of ASLAN. Anyone considering investment in ASLAN should refer to the information officially published the Taiwan Stock Exchange Market Observation System (MOPS). All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are inherently unreliable, and you should not rely on them. Any such forward-looking statement will have been based on ASLAN’s expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about future events on the date(s) made. Actual outcomes are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which relate to factors beyond ASLAN’s control, that could cause them to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement. ASLAN has no obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any other reason.

Media and IR contacts

Chris Fang

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Tel: +886 2 2758 3333

E-mail: [email protected]

Emma Thompson / Stephanie Tan

Spurwing Communications

Tel: +65 6340 7287

Email: [email protected]

Robert H. Uhl

Westwicke Partners

Tel: +1 858 356 5932

Email: [email protected]