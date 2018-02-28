Log in
ASPI Commerce Park Welcomes Fortress Blockchain Holdings Corporation to Moses Lake, Washington

02/28/2018 | 01:19am CET

RENTON, Wash., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASPI Commerce Park is happy to announce that Fortress Blockchain Holdings Corporation will be a tenant in its commerce park at Moses Lake, Washington. According to Fortress, in addition to blockchain mining operations, the facility will serve as an R&D facility going forward to optimize and build out the next generation of highly scalable blockchain mining infrastructure.

Fortress Blockchain Holdings Corp. is a technology-oriented blockchain mining company committed to operating in low cost North American green-energy regions. Fortress Blockchain's resources are currently dedicated to achieving peak operational efficiency in industrial scale Bitcoin mining, to ultimately deliver an industry leading competitive advantage in performance.

ASPI Commerce Park, located in Moses Lake, Washington is positioned within the service area of the Grant County Public Utility District which owns and operates two hydroelectric projects on the Columbia River – Priest Rapids and Wanapum Dams – and offers the lowest cost electric power in the U.S. The commerce park is comprised of 200,000 sq. ft. of Class A tilt-concrete buildings with a tenant roster including Mitsubishi Aerospace, Coca-Cola, Parker Hannifin, Southern Wine and Spirits, and Inland Empire Distribution Systems. In addition to low cost power, the project is located within the massive Grant County International Airport industrial area with access to rail, U.S. Foreign Trade Zone #203, Interstate 90, and high capacity fiber.

ASPI Commerce Park is managed by ASPI Group, Inc., a Renton, Washington, based real estate investment and development company. In addition to the ASPI Commerce Park, the company’s broad spectrum portfolio includes the ASPI Technology Park (home to the BMW/SGL Automotive Carbon Fibers plant and Fuji Chemicals AstaReal biopharmaceutical facility), the ASPI Airpark (135 acres with direct runway access at GCIA), Moses Lake Town Center (retail including Marshall’s, Sportsman’s Warehouse, JoAnn’s, and Party City) and Horizon (4,000 acres including 6 miles of lakefront).

For further information contact Andy Chen, President at [email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
