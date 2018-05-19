ASUS : Updates Product Warranty Information for the United States

On May 8, 2018, ASUS updated the terms of its product warranties:

Summary of Updates to the ASUS Warranty Information Form

We have provided a summary of notable updates to the ASUS Warranty Information Form for the United States. Please pay attention in the following changes:

Exclusions from this limited Warranty Service：

(a) Former: The Product has been tampered with, repaired and/or modified by non-authorized personnel; Revised: Damage caused to this Product(s) by you or any non-authorized third party.

(c) Removed: The warranty seals have been broken or altered;

To view the document in its entirety and review your specific product warranty information, click here.

For questions about your warranty or service, please visit our FAQ.

