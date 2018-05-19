Log in
ASUS : Updates Product Warranty Information for the United States

05/19/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

On May 8, 2018, ASUS updated the terms of its product warranties:

Summary of Updates to the ASUS Warranty Information Form

We have provided a summary of notable updates to the ASUS Warranty Information Form for the United States. Please pay attention in the following changes:

Exclusions from this limited Warranty Service：

(a) Former: The Product has been tampered with, repaired and/or modified by non-authorized personnel; Revised: Damage caused to this Product(s) by you or any non-authorized third party.

(c) Removed: The warranty seals have been broken or altered;

To view the document in its entirety and review your specific product warranty information, click here.

For questions about your warranty or service, please visit our FAQ.

About ASUS

ASUS is one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and is dedicated to creating products for today and tomorrow’s smart life. Our comprehensive portfolio includes Zenbo, ZenFone, ZenBook and a range of IT devices and components, along with AR, VR and IoT. ASUS employs more than 16,000 people worldwide and over 5,000 world-class R&D talents. Driven by innovation and committed to quality, the company won 4,511 awards and earned approximately US$13 billion of revenue in 2017.


© Business Wire 2018
