ASX: BioShares Queenstown presentation

On 27 July 2018 at the BioShares Summit (Queenstown, New Zealand), Dimerix Chief Medical Officer Dr David Packham presented a a summary of the causes and treatment options for patients with Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD).
This presentation highlights how Dimerix's lead program DMX-200 treats the key drivers of chronic kidney disease, and provides details of the design of our Phase 2 study 'ACTION for DKD' that has just received ethics approval to start recruiting patients.
The full presentation is available here.
