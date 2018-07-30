Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASX: BioShares Queenstown presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 03:22am CEST

On 27 July 2018 at the BioShares Summit (Queenstown, New Zealand), Dimerix Chief Medical Officer Dr David Packham presented a a summary of the causes and treatment options for patients with Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD).

This presentation highlights how Dimerix's lead program DMX-200 treats the key drivers of chronic kidney disease, and provides details of the design of our Phase 2 study 'ACTION for DKD' that has just received ethics approval to start recruiting patients.

The full presentation is available here.

Disclaimer

Dimerix Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2018 01:21:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aGovt distributes free cotton inputs
AQ
04:23aINPEX : Japan's INPEX begins production in Australian LNG project
AQ
04:22aENERGY DEVELOPMENT : Firm receives two Water Use licences for hydro power generation
AQ
04:22aVIETNAM : Share Buyback and Cancellation - 27 July 2018
PU
04:22aZIMPLATS : Mining to contribute $11 billion by 2023 — minister
AQ
04:22aPACIFIC ALLIANCE CHINA LAND : 2018-06-30 PACL NAV sign off letter
PU
04:22aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Five most eye-catching close-season transfers so far
AQ
04:21aWAPIC INSURANCE : Harps on Adherence to Risk Management
AQ
04:21aVISA : Rewards Nigerian Start-ups
AQ
04:21aEXXON MOBIL : Oil Firm, ExxonMobil Provide Recipe for Healthy Living toStudents
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELSTRA CORPORATION LTD : TELSTRA : New organisational structure and leadership team for Telstra
2MEDICINOVA, INC. : MediciNova Announces Full Enrollment in ALS Biomarker Clinical Trial
3SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : TLM: Update on Sale of Interest in Springfield JV
4RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Sports Schedule for Tuesday, July 31
5STRATA-X ENERGY LTD : STRATA X ENERGY : Serowe CSG Project Update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.