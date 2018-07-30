ASX: BioShares Queenstown presentation

On 27 July 2018 at the BioShares Summit (Queenstown, New Zealand), Dimerix Chief Medical Officer Dr David Packham presented a a summary of the causes and treatment options for patients with Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD).

This presentation highlights how Dimerix's lead program DMX-200 treats the key drivers of chronic kidney disease, and provides details of the design of our Phase 2 study 'ACTION for DKD' that has just received ethics approval to start recruiting patients.

The full presentation is available here.