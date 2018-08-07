Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ASX:MFG - Change of Directors Interest Notice - Karen Phin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:26am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNMagellan Financial Group Limited 59 108 437 592

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Karen Phin

Date of last notice

31 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Dates of change

2 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

89,312 Ordinary Shares (ASX:MFG)

73,564 Units in Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG)

Class

Units in Airlie Australian Share Fund

Number acquired

19,049.0704

Number disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$2.6248 per Unit

No. of securities held after change

89,312 Ordinary Shares (ASX:MFG)

73,564 Units in Magellan Global Trust (ASX:MGG)

19,049.0704 Units in Airlie Australian Share Fund

ts

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Off market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

7 August 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 04:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aDOHA BANK : Recognized as ‘2018’s Most Outstanding Business Bank’ in Qatar by CV Magazine
PU
07:06aUNICREDIT : a Pan-european Winner. 2Q18 and 1H18 Group Results
PU
07:05aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Post DHL Group: Q2 EBIT in line with expectations
EQ
07:05aCOMMERZBANK : Strategy implementation progressing, operating profit for H1 2018 of EUR689m
EQ
07:05aCOMMERZBANK : Strategy implementation progressing, operating profit for H1 2018 of EUR689m
EQ
07:05aTECHNOTRANS : benefits from strong technology business
EQ
07:05aImplenia wins building construction projects in Swiss Mittelland
TE
07:04aKRAFT HEINZ : Company news in brief
AQ
07:02aIMPLENIA : wins building construction projects in Swiss Mittelland
AQ
07:01aCELYAD : Appoints Filippo Petti as Chief Financial Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
2Asian stocks struggle as trade anxiety weighs
3APPLE : Apple, YouTube, and others drop conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
4ICAHN TO SEND LETTER TO OPPOSE CIGNA-EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL: WSJ
5HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : Rising costs and U.S. settlement crimp HSBC's first-half profit
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.