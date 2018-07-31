Log in
ASX:MFG - Full Year Results Briefing - 9 August 2018 at 2pm

07/31/2018 | 06:27am CEST

31 July 2018

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED NOTICE OF FULL YEAR RESULTS BRIEFING

Magellan Financial Group Limited (MFG) will announce its results for the year ended 30 June 2018 on Thursday, 9 August 2018.

MFG will hold a briefing for analysts and investors at 2:00pm on Thursday, 9 August 2018 at the offices of Magellan Financial Group Limited, MLC Centre, Level 36, 19 Martin Place, Sydney New South Wales.

MFG's Chief Executive Officer, Hamish Douglass, will present at the briefing.

If you would like to attend the briefing in person please RSVP via email at the following address: [email protected]

Analysts and investors unable to attend the meeting in person are invited to participate in the briefing via either the teleconference or webinar. A question and answer session will be available via the teleconference and webinar at the end of Mr Douglass' presentation.

Teleconference Details:

Day: Thursday 9 August 2018 Time: 2:00pm (Sydney Time) Phone Number:

Australia - 1800 558 698 or 1800 809 971

Hong Kong - 800 966 806

New Zealand - 0800 453 055

United Kingdom - 0800 051 8245

United States & Canada - 1855 8811 339

International - +61 2 9007 3187

Conference ID: 324059

Webinar Details:

URL: https://goo.gl/YY7Bky

The briefing materials will be released to the ASX with the company's results on Thursday, 9

August 2018.

A replay of the teleconference will be available up to 30 days after the presentation. This replay can be accessed via MFG's website at www.magellangroup.com.au

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Thorne

Geoffrey Stirton

Lucy Briggs

Investor Relations

Company Secretary

Media Relations

+61 2 9235 4844

+61 2 9235 4828

+61 2 9235 4824

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:26:02 UTC
