ASX:MFG - Funds Under Management - July 2018

08/06/2018 | 06:21am CEST

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ('MAGELLAN')

FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT (FUM)1

AS AT 31 JULY 2018

A$ million

31 Jul 2018

30 Jun 2018

Retail

18,874

19,182

Institutional

- Australia/NZ

11,663

11,680

- North America

13,815

13,596

- Rest of World

25,622

25,051

51,100

50,327

Total FUM

69,974

69,509

Global Equities

53,179

52,655

Infrastructure Equities

10,321

10,320

Australian Equities

6,474

6,534

In July, Magellan experienced net inflows of $98 million, which included net retail inflows of $106 million and net institutional outflows of $8 million.

Magellan funds paid distributions (net of reinvestment) of approximately $772 million in July.

6 August 2018

1 Funds under management are approximate and rounded, and have not been audited.

Disclaimer

Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 04:20:04 UTC
