ASX:MFG - Funds Under Management - July 2018

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ('MAGELLAN')

FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT (FUM)1

AS AT 31 JULY 2018

A$ million 31 Jul 2018 30 Jun 2018 Retail 18,874 19,182 Institutional - Australia/NZ 11,663 11,680 - North America 13,815 13,596 - Rest of World 25,622 25,051 51,100 50,327 Total FUM 69,974 69,509 Global Equities 53,179 52,655 Infrastructure Equities 10,321 10,320 Australian Equities 6,474 6,534

In July, Magellan experienced net inflows of $98 million, which included net retail inflows of $106 million and net institutional outflows of $8 million.

Magellan funds paid distributions (net of reinvestment) of approximately $772 million in July.

6 August 2018

1 Funds under management are approximate and rounded, and have not been audited.