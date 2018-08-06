ASX:MFG - Funds Under Management - July 2018

MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED ('MAGELLAN')
FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT (FUM)1
AS AT 31 JULY 2018
|
A$ million
|
31 Jul 2018
|
30 Jun 2018
|
Retail
|
18,874
|
19,182
|
Institutional
|
- Australia/NZ
|
11,663
|
11,680
|
- North America
|
13,815
|
13,596
|
- Rest of World
|
25,622
|
25,051
|
51,100
|
50,327
|
Total FUM
|
69,974
|
69,509
|
Global Equities
|
53,179
|
52,655
|
Infrastructure Equities
|
10,321
|
10,320
|
Australian Equities
|
6,474
|
6,534
In July, Magellan experienced net inflows of $98 million, which included net retail inflows of $106 million and net institutional outflows of $8 million.
Magellan funds paid distributions (net of reinvestment) of approximately $772 million in July.
6 August 2018
1 Funds under management are approximate and rounded, and have not been audited.
Disclaimer
Magellan Financial Group Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2018 04:20:04 UTC