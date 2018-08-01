ASX:MGE - Summary of Units Issued under DRP

1 August 2018

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") UNITS ISSUED UNDER DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

Magellan Asset Management Limited advises the units issued pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the distribution of the Fund paid 30 July 2018 were as follows:

Distribution Details:

Units entitled to distribution 334,175,650 Percentage of units participating in DRP 11.22% Distribution cents per unit 9.6178 Distribution reinvestment price $3.2292 Units issued under DRP on 30 July 2018 1,113,362

Yours faithfully

Geoffrey Stirton Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for

Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.