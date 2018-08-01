Log in
ASX:MGE - Summary of Units Issued under DRP

08/01/2018 | 06:33am CEST

1 August 2018

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund") UNITS ISSUED UNDER DISTRIBUTION REINVESTMENT PLAN

Magellan Asset Management Limited advises the units issued pursuant to the Distribution Reinvestment Plan for the distribution of the Fund paid 30 July 2018 were as follows:

Distribution Details:

Units entitled to distribution

334,175,650

Percentage of units participating in DRP

11.22%

Distribution cents per unit

9.6178

Distribution reinvestment price

$3.2292

Units issued under DRP on 30 July 2018

1,113,362

Yours faithfully

Geoffrey Stirton Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for

Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 04:32:03 UTC
