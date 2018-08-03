Log in
ASX:MGE - Units on Issue & Monthly Redemptions - July 2018

08/03/2018 | 02:36am CEST

3 August 2018

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

MAGELLAN GLOBAL EQUITIES FUND (Managed Fund) ("Fund")

Monthly redemptions & units on issue notification

The following information is required under ASX AQUA rule 10A.4.2(b) and ASX Operating Rules Procedure S10A.4.2.

31 Jul 2018

29 Jun 2018

Units on issue1

338,473,637

334,812,476

Net asset value per unit

$3.2060

$3.1426

Net Fund Assets

$1,085,156,362

$1,052,196,259

1Includes 1,113,362 units issued pursuant to the DRP on 30 July 2018 as notified to ASX on 1 August 2018 with a participation rate of 11.22%

ASX AQUA Rules require the Fund to advise the aggregate of days during the month where there were net redemptions. This month such days totalled $4,977,680 represented by 1,566,355 units.

Yours faithfully

Geoffrey Stirton Company Secretary

Magellan Asset Management Limited as responsible entity for

Magellan Global Equities Fund

About the Magellan Global Equities Fund

The Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund that invests in the securities of companies listed on stock exchanges around the world. The Fund's portfolio will comprise between 20 to 40 stocks at any one time but will also have some exposure to cash. The primary objectives of the Fund are to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long-term, while reducing the risk of permanent capital loss. It is not our intention to hedge the foreign currency exposure of the Fund arising from investments in overseas markets.

Disclaimer

Magellan Global Equities Fund published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 00:35:04 UTC
