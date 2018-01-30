ATAS International, Inc. Joins the Construction Specifications Institute Corporate Partner Program at the Platinum Level

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ATAS International, Inc., a leading manufacturer of metal roofing, wall and ceiling panels, joins the Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) Corporate Partner Program (CPP) at the Platinum level. The partnership is customized to provide ATAS with opportunities to engage CSI members directly through easy access to resources and thought leadership in sustainable building envelope products, both for commercial and residential buildings.

"Many ATAS employees have been involved with CSI for years at their local chapter level," said Lee Ann Slattery, CSI, CCPR, LEED AP BD+C, sales support manager for ATAS. "This corporate partnership has given ATAS the tools to achieve more with CSI. When the program was introduced many years ago, ATAS was the second company to sign up for CSI corporate partnership. It has definitely been worth the investment in doing so, for ATAS and for our employees."

CSI and ATAS share a common goal in supporting the continued growth and education of the entire industry. Through this partnership, ATAS will provide tools and content leadership within the manufacturing sector for construction professionals working with sustainable building envelope products.

"Customized, powerful marketing opportunities is a key benefit to companies who want to establish substantial and consistent connection with CSI members," said Mark N. Dorsey, CSI's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited that ATAS is a sponsor because they share our view that education for construction professionals is essential to realizing increased awareness, performance and efficiency of the project team. CSI members benefit from these high-profile relationships as CPP participants connect members to resources, education, and tools they need to be successful. CSI could not do what it does without their support."

The CPP offers three levels of engagement - Platinum, Gold and Silver. Each level of the program includes participation in a Master Specifiers Retreat (MSR), CSI-sponsored events at CONSTRUCT, opportunities to present webinars and access to CSI members through CSI's social media marketing programs.

For more information on joining CSI's Corporate Partner Program or other sponsor opportunities, please visit https://www.csiresources.org/institute/corporatepartnerprogram or contact Maureen Eyles at [email protected].

About the Construction Specifications Institute

Founded March 1948, the Construction Specifications Institute is a national association of more than 7,500 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information throughout continuous development and transformation of standards and formats, education and certification of professionals to improve project deliver processes. CSI members work tirelessly to effectively communicate the designers' vision, the material producers' solutions and the constructors'' techniques to create outstanding facilities that meet facility owners' objectives. For more information visit www.csiresources.org.

About ATAS International, Inc .

Founded in 1963, ATAS International, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of metal wall cladding, roofing, ceilings, perimeter edge metal, and accessories. The ATAS portfolio features an expansive selection of products available in aluminum, steel, zinc, stainless steel, and copper. Standard profiles include narrow and wide ribbed wall panels, corrugated styles, standing seam and batten seam roof systems, metal shingles, shakes, tiles, and more. Additional options include curved, tapered, and perforated panels; concealed or exposed fasteners; smooth or embossed textures; horizontal and vertical applications; and a choice of over thirty stock colors with PVDF finish.

With sustainability at the forefront of modern building design, ATAS proudly supports green building objectives with high performance solutions, such as solar-ready roof panels, insulated metal panels, ENERGY STAR® qualified cool roofing products, and solar air heating wall panels. The ATAS team consists of product and market specialists that provide a high level of support for your project, from initial discovery and design to installation.

ATAS has three ISO certified manufacturing locations in the United States: two in Allentown, PA, including the headquarters, and one in Mesa, AZ. Learn more about ATAS at https://www.atas.com, or call 610.395.8445.

