ATEN TAL ORA DB PPG MFGP FIZZ NWL: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

07/22/2018 | 09:01pm CEST
NEW YORK, July 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2018 Class Period: February 9, 2016 and January 30, 2018
Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 23, 2018 Class Period: September 1, 2017 and March 19, 2018; and pursuant to the August 4, 2017 Registration Statement or August 22, 2017 Prospectus
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email [email protected] or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
