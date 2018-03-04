AURAK : Enters MOU with Al Nuaimi Group

The
American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) entered into a
Memorandum of Understanding with Al Nuaimi Group LLC to augment
research, help students prepare for competition, and improve job
opportunities for students.
AURAK President, Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, and Al Nuaimi Group CEO, Mr. Rashed Abdulla Ahmed, enter into MOU (Photo: AETOSWire)
Al Nuaimi Group LLC is a Ras Al Khaimah local contractor and
construction management company specializing in road and infrastructure
development, supplying mixed concrete, architectural glass, and metal
fabrication. The institutions have agreed to share research, invite each
other to conferences of related topics, and work together to organize
workshops and conferences concerning, but not limiting to, building
construction and civil works.
Al Nuaimi will also assist AURAK students with expertise, tools, and
assembly of a Zero Energy Building to enter into the 2018 Solar
Decathlon Middle East that is set to take place in November in Dubai.
The decathlon is an international competition created by Dubai
Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Department of Energy of
the United States; competitors design solar houses and adapt their
designs to heat, dust, and high humidity. The competition is based on
architecture, engineering and construction, energy management, energy
efficiency, comfort conditions, house functioning, sustainable
transportation, sustainability, communication, and innovation.
Al Nuaimi has agreed to provide AURAK students with internship
opportunities, and the respective institutions plan on meeting three
times a year to discuss expansion of this memorandum to benefit both
establishments in the future.
Prof.
Hassan is elated about the partnership with Al Nuaimi Group, “The
more real world, practical educational support we can provide our
students, the better off Ras Al Khaimah will be. It is always wonderful
to teach students ecological responsibility and to do collaborative
research that will help conserve the environment.”
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab of Emirates (UAE)
is a government-owned institution of higher education which provides an
integrated North American-style education. It is accredited by the
Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in UAE and offers a
total of twenty-two undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide
range of disciplines. The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools
Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) awarded the institution candidacy
status in July 2017.
*Source: AETOSWire
