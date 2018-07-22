AURAK : Enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

The
American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) President, Professor
Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University
(KazNU) Rector, Professor Galimkair Mutanov, of the Republic of
Kazakhstan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), agreeing to
exchange students, faculty, and research.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180722005025/en/
The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU) Rector, Professor Galimkair Mutanov, of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) President, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, exchange a gift to commemorate their universities uniting in an MoU agreement. (Photo: AETOSWire)
In the spirit of fostering a close international relationship between
the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, developing
bilateral relations in educational and scientific fields, and wishing to
make their own contributions to the development of cooperation between
the two institutions, AURAK and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University
signed an MoU.
The memorandum of understanding aims to promote educational and
scientific cooperation, which would be facilitated through the exchange
of students and faculty, as well as collaboration in research. The
newly-signed agreement also provides a basis for cultural exchange
between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well
as the possibility for even closer academic ties between the two
institutions, through dual degree programs.
Dr. Lee Waller, AURAK Dean of Student Success and Enrollment Management,
was overjoyed with the opportunity to solidify cultural connections this
partnership enables, “The celebrated signing between Al-Farabi Kazakh
National University and American University of Ras Al Khaimah
will increase collaboration between these two highly respected
international universities and open the door of opportunity for the
peoples of both nations.”
Assuredly, both AURAK and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University will
experience student success fostered from the collaborations of this
partnership. Prof. Hassan asserted, "In Al-Farabi Kazakh National
University we have an esteemed collegiate cohort which will bolster the
educational experience for our students with ample opportunities to
advance them both in their studies and in making international
connections.”
At present AURAK has a range of international partners across Africa,
Asia, Europe, and North America, opening a wide spectrum of
possibilities to students including exchange and study abroad programs
for up to one year, as well as shorter summer sessions.
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180722005025/en/