AURAK : Enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with Al-Farabi Kazakh National University

07/22/2018 | 11:53am CEST

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) President, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU) Rector, Professor Galimkair Mutanov, of the Republic of Kazakhstan, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), agreeing to exchange students, faculty, and research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180722005025/en/

The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU) Rector, Professor Galimkair Mutanov, of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) President, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, exchange a gift to commemorate their universities uniting in an MoU agreement. (Photo: AETOSWire)

In the spirit of fostering a close international relationship between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, developing bilateral relations in educational and scientific fields, and wishing to make their own contributions to the development of cooperation between the two institutions, AURAK and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University signed an MoU.

The memorandum of understanding aims to promote educational and scientific cooperation, which would be facilitated through the exchange of students and faculty, as well as collaboration in research. The newly-signed agreement also provides a basis for cultural exchange between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the possibility for even closer academic ties between the two institutions, through dual degree programs.

Dr. Lee Waller, AURAK Dean of Student Success and Enrollment Management, was overjoyed with the opportunity to solidify cultural connections this partnership enables, “The celebrated signing between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and American University of Ras Al Khaimah will increase collaboration between these two highly respected international universities and open the door of opportunity for the peoples of both nations.”

Assuredly, both AURAK and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University will experience student success fostered from the collaborations of this partnership. Prof. Hassan asserted, "In Al-Farabi Kazakh National University we have an esteemed collegiate cohort which will bolster the educational experience for our students with ample opportunities to advance them both in their studies and in making international connections.”

At present AURAK has a range of international partners across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, opening a wide spectrum of possibilities to students including exchange and study abroad programs for up to one year, as well as shorter summer sessions.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2018
