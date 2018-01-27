AURAK : and WSU Sign Student Transfer Program

The American
University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a cooperation
agreement with Wayne State University (WSU) of Detroit, Michigan of the
United States, establishing the U.S.-based university into its latest
international partner.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005705/en/
The grounds of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (Photo: AETOSWire)
The agreement, which was initiated by AURAK’s School of Engineering and
the School of Engineering, is centered on a Transfer Student Program in
which students can earn college degrees from AURAK and WSU
simultaneously.
The Transfer Student program is divided into two phases. In the first
phase AURAK students must complete three years of a four-year,
pre-approved engineering program with a 3.0 grade point average and/or
be in the top quartile during their first three years of studies, as
well as meet the language proficiency level required by WSU. These
students will be allowed to transfer to WSU for phase two to fulfill two
years of a pre-approved curriculum. During the first year at WSU, the
students will complete sixteen hours of coursework and an undergraduate
senior research project. During the second year the students will either
complete sixteen hours of coursework or eight hours of course work and
eight hours of a Master’s Thesis Research project. Upon completion of
the program, each student will receive both a Bachelor’s Degree in
Engineering from AURAK and a Master’s Degree in Engineering from WSU.
Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President of AURAK, and Prof. Stephen
Wilhite, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs of AURAK,
traveled to Wayne State University and entered into an agreement with
Prof. Keith Whitfield, the Provost of Wayne State University along with
Prof. Farshad Fotouhi, the Dean of College of Engineering, and Prof.
Ambika Mathur, the Dean of Graduate School of WSU.
Both institutions look forward to future years of cooperative program
development, continued collaboration, and student success. Prof. Hassan
concluded, "In Wayne State University we have a distinguished collegiate
associate which will cater to our students with multiple prospects to
progress."
At present AURAK has a range of international partners across Africa,
Asia, Europe, and North America, opening a wide spectrum of
possibilities to students including exchange and study abroad programs
for up to one year, as well as shorter summer sessions.
*Source: AETOSWire
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005705/en/