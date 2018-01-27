Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AURAK : and WSU Sign Student Transfer Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/27/2018 | 08:01am CET

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a cooperation agreement with Wayne State University (WSU) of Detroit, Michigan of the United States, establishing the U.S.-based university into its latest international partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005705/en/

The grounds of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (Photo: AETOSWire)

The grounds of the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (Photo: AETOSWire)

The agreement, which was initiated by AURAK’s School of Engineering and the School of Engineering, is centered on a Transfer Student Program in which students can earn college degrees from AURAK and WSU simultaneously.

The Transfer Student program is divided into two phases. In the first phase AURAK students must complete three years of a four-year, pre-approved engineering program with a 3.0 grade point average and/or be in the top quartile during their first three years of studies, as well as meet the language proficiency level required by WSU. These students will be allowed to transfer to WSU for phase two to fulfill two years of a pre-approved curriculum. During the first year at WSU, the students will complete sixteen hours of coursework and an undergraduate senior research project. During the second year the students will either complete sixteen hours of coursework or eight hours of course work and eight hours of a Master’s Thesis Research project. Upon completion of the program, each student will receive both a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from AURAK and a Master’s Degree in Engineering from WSU.

Prof. Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President of AURAK, and Prof. Stephen Wilhite, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs of AURAK, traveled to Wayne State University and entered into an agreement with Prof. Keith Whitfield, the Provost of Wayne State University along with Prof. Farshad Fotouhi, the Dean of College of Engineering, and Prof. Ambika Mathur, the Dean of Graduate School of WSU.

Both institutions look forward to future years of cooperative program development, continued collaboration, and student success. Prof. Hassan concluded, "In Wayne State University we have a distinguished collegiate associate which will cater to our students with multiple prospects to progress."

At present AURAK has a range of international partners across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, opening a wide spectrum of possibilities to students including exchange and study abroad programs for up to one year, as well as shorter summer sessions.

*Source: AETOSWire


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:48a EAST ASIA MINERALS : Provides Background on Deficiencies in the Dissident Disclosure and Order of the BC Supreme Court
08:46a EAST ASIA MINERALS : Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Recommends that Shareholder's of East Asia Minerals Vote FOR the Incumbent Board
08:30a MICROSOFT : Intel’s solution for Meltdown raises more questions than answers
08:21a ASIA PLUS PCL : Tajikistan set to ban vehicles manufactured before year of 2005
08:20a NORTHPOINT COMMUNICATIONS : Anti-NorthPoint activist files police report
08:16a Xiamen Airlines to promote UN sustainable development message with new aircraft
08:16a JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : FX Traders do $100m deals on mobile as market transforms
08:14a PGT INNOVATIONS : expansion about to start
08:01a AURAK : and WSU Sign Student Transfer Program
07:48a Samsung Galaxy S9 needs this revolutionary in-screen fingerprint sensor
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : U.S. trade body backs Canadian plane maker Bombardier against Boeing
2WYNN RESORTS : WYNN RESORTS : CEO calls sexual misconduct accusations 'preposterous'; stock falls
3CBOE HOLDINGS : CBOE : Hedge Funds Go Bullish on Bitcoin Futures
4In Davos, Trump Reopens Door to Pacific Trade Pact He Long Scorned -- Update
5DEUTSCHE BANK : EXCLUSIVE - U.S. CFTC TO FINE UBS, DEUTSCHE BANK, HSBC FOR SPOOFING, MANIPULATION: sources

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.