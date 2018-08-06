AV Homes : Solivita, Vitalia at Tradition, and Encore at Eastmark Selected as 55 Best 55+ Communities in the U.S.

AV Homes is proud to announce that Solivita, Vitalia at Tradition, and Encore at Eastmark were selected as 55 Best 55+ Communities in the United States by 55places.com. Encore at Eastmark made 38th place, Vitalia at Tradition landed at 25th, and Solivita rounded out the top 5 at 5th place.

The following is an excerpt from the 55places.com blog with the announcement.

55places.com is proud to announce its list of the 55 Best 55+ Communities in the United States for 2018.

For the fifth consecutive year, the 55places.com team carefully chose each active adult community on this list based on research, internal data, feedback, and personal experiences. While we understand everyone has a different interpretation of what's considered the 'best,' we looked at each community's location, residential types, amenities, price range, and lifestyle opportunities in order to arrive at our own conclusions based on our well-informed criteria and expert analysis. You can learn more about our methodology here.

Longtime readers will recognize some familiar communities on the list while also noticing some newcomers shooting up the charts to challenge the age-restricted royalty. More and more active adult communities are upping the ante when it comes to swanky clubhouses, breadth of amenities, amazing lifestyle opportunities, and stunning home designs. We wanted to reward those who go above and beyond for their residents in different ways.

While we understand that our list is compiled using objective data and doesn't take into account the personal needs and requirements of each active adult, we hope it helps inform your search for the ideal 55+ community to fit your lifestyle.

Click here to view the full list.