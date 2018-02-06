Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AVSystem : Announces Partnership with D-Link in Australia & New Zealand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:59am CET

AVSystem and D-Link are excited to announce their partnership in Australia & New Zealand which enables selected D-Link devices purchased by ISPs and enterprises through D-Link Authorised Distribution partners to be remotely managed via UMP Cloud.

UMP Cloud (Unified Device Management Platform) is an enterprise-grade solution by AVSystem allowing device management and monitoring for small & medium size ISPs over the TR-069 protocol. Everyday challenges that service providers face can easily be overcome with UMP Cloud. All thanks to the possibility of monitoring device stability, inserting configuration snapshots, performing firmware upgrades and high impact actions on multiple device groups.

“The D-Link and AVSystem partnership brings real value to any service provider looking not only for reliable devices but also for an easy access to value added services”, says Slawomir Wolf, CEO at AVSystem. “The possibility of having D-Link devices managed by UMP Cloud will simplify and automate the work of a service provider as they will acquire equipment that is manageable over TR-069 right after unboxing.”

D-Link ANZ Managing Director Graeme Reardon said, “After more than a year of due diligence, D-Link chose to strategically partner with AVSystem as their UMP Cloud Zero-touch provisioning and management solution is one of the best ACS systems available in the market today. The UMP Cloud solution is tailored to simultaneously serve multiple technologies and AVSystem’s expertise in this market makes the connection and management of D-Link devices seamless.”

About AVSystem

Being an expert in large-scale solutions for telco operators, AVSystem built its product portfolio around device management and monitoring solutions (TR-069, LwM2M), M2M and IoT service delivery platforms as well as WiFi value-added service platforms and indoor location solutions. 100+ large telco operators worldwide prove the superiority of AVSystem’s technology. For more information please visit: www.avsystem.com

About D-Link

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, D-Link is a global leader in connecting homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 3,000 employees worldwide.

For more information visit www.dlink.com.au, or connect on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DLinkAUNZ) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/DLlinkAustralia).


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05a LENOVO : Datacentrix takes the honour of hosting annual Barloworld Tech Day
11:04a THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC : - Stabilisation Notice
11:03a Boeing signs nearly $1 billion of services deals, eyes $50 billion target
11:03a Japan Tobacco to launch new smokeless product this year
11:03a GLOBAL PEPTIC ULCER DRUGS MARKET 2017-2025 : A Highly Competitive Market Comprising a Large Number of Players
11:03a GLOBAL OSTEOPOROSIS TREATMENT MARKET 2017-2025 : Key Players are Allergan, Amgen, Actavis, Eli Lilly and Co, F.Hoffmann La Roche, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer &Teva
11:02a TECHNOPOLIS OYJ : Publication of Technopolis Financial Statement Release 2017
11:02a ITOCHU : Smart battery business signs deal to supply in Japan
11:02a Global $33.2 Bn Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration and Other Techniques
11:01a YPO to Host World’s Top Business Leaders and Innovators at 2018 YPO EDGE in Singapore
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : German industrial union, employers reach pace-setting pay deal
2PANDORA : PANDORA : REPORTS 15% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017 AND 37.3% EBITDA MARGIN
3BP : BP's profits surge as it leaves downturn behind
4CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. : Apple supplier Cirrus plunges after disappointing results
5DRDGOLD LTD. : DRDGOLD : releases forecast and pro forma financial information for WRTRP acquisition

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.