AVSystem : Announces Partnership with D-Link in Australia & New Zealand

AVSystem and D-Link are excited to announce their partnership in
Australia & New Zealand which enables selected D-Link devices purchased
by ISPs and enterprises through D-Link Authorised Distribution partners
to be remotely managed via UMP Cloud.
UMP Cloud (Unified Device Management Platform) is an
enterprise-grade solution by AVSystem allowing device management and
monitoring for small & medium size ISPs over the TR-069 protocol.
Everyday challenges that service providers face can easily be overcome
with UMP Cloud. All thanks to the possibility of monitoring device
stability, inserting configuration snapshots, performing firmware
upgrades and high impact actions on multiple device groups.
“The D-Link and AVSystem partnership brings real value to any
service provider looking not only for reliable devices but also for an
easy access to value added services”, says Slawomir Wolf, CEO at
AVSystem. “The possibility of having D-Link devices managed by UMP
Cloud will simplify and automate the work of a service provider as they
will acquire equipment that is manageable over TR-069 right after
unboxing.”
D-Link ANZ Managing Director Graeme Reardon said, “After more than a
year of due diligence, D-Link chose to strategically partner with
AVSystem as their UMP Cloud Zero-touch provisioning and management
solution is one of the best ACS systems available in the market today.
The UMP Cloud solution is tailored to simultaneously serve multiple
technologies and AVSystem’s expertise in this market makes the
connection and management of D-Link devices seamless.”
About AVSystem
Being an expert in large-scale solutions for telco operators, AVSystem
built its product portfolio around device management and monitoring
solutions (TR-069, LwM2M), M2M and IoT service delivery platforms as
well as WiFi value-added service platforms and indoor location
solutions. 100+ large telco operators worldwide prove the superiority of
AVSystem’s technology. For more information please visit: www.avsystem.com
About D-Link
Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2016, D-Link is a global
leader in connecting homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized
enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports
unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching,
wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network
management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer,
D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in
1986 in Taiwan to more than 3,000 employees worldwide.
For more information visit www.dlink.com.au,
or connect on Facebook (www.facebook.com/DLinkAUNZ)
and Twitter (www.twitter.com/DLlinkAustralia).
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005614/en/