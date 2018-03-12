Log in
Abaco Systems : Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer

03/12/2018 | 02:08pm CET

Industry Veteran Brings Track Record of Operational Excellence to Abaco

Abaco Systems, a global leader in rugged embedded computing systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Mr. Christopher G. Cummins as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Cummins will be responsible for all operational functions including engineering, manufacturing, quality, procurement, and logistics. In addition, he will work with the executive team to develop key strategies and technologies that accelerate growth and drive operational efficiencies.

“Chris has significant experience as an executive with direct oversight of lean manufacturing, quality, and supply chain optimization, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our executive management team," said Rich Sorelle, CEO of Abaco. "I am confident that Chris will make an immediate positive impact on our operations and our organization as a whole.”

Mr. Cummins most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Colson Group, where he was responsible for manufacturing, distribution, logistics, purchasing, strategic sourcing and quality. In this role, Mr. Cummins managed a complex global supply chain while increasing on-time delivery, reducing costs and inventory, and improving customer service. Prior to his time at Colson Group, he held a number of senior executive positions at a range of technology companies with global operations. Mr. Cummins holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management and an MBA in Logistics, Materials and Supply Chain Management.

About Abaco Systems

With more than 30 years’ experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. Abaco creates innovative, modular solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers’ success, partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems is trusted where it matters most.


© Business Wire 2018
