Abaco Systems : Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer

Abaco Systems, a global leader in rugged embedded computing systems for
aerospace, defense and industrial applications, today announced the
appointment of Mr. Christopher G. Cummins as Chief Operating Officer,
effective immediately.
Mr. Cummins will be responsible for all operational functions including
engineering, manufacturing, quality, procurement, and logistics. In
addition, he will work with the executive team to develop key strategies
and technologies that accelerate growth and drive operational
efficiencies.
“Chris has significant experience as an executive with direct oversight
of lean manufacturing, quality, and supply chain optimization, and we
are thrilled to welcome him to our executive management team," said Rich
Sorelle, CEO of Abaco. "I am confident that Chris will make an immediate
positive impact on our operations and our organization as a whole.”
Mr. Cummins most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of Colson
Group, where he was responsible for manufacturing, distribution,
logistics, purchasing, strategic sourcing and quality. In this role, Mr.
Cummins managed a complex global supply chain while increasing on-time
delivery, reducing costs and inventory, and improving customer service.
Prior to his time at Colson Group, he held a number of senior executive
positions at a range of technology companies with global operations. Mr.
Cummins holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Management and an MBA
in Logistics, Materials and Supply Chain Management.
About Abaco Systems
With more than 30 years’ experience, Abaco Systems is a global leader in
open architecture computing and electronic systems for aerospace,
defense and industrial applications. Abaco creates innovative, modular
solutions based on open standards that are characterized by outstanding
price/performance, ultimate rugged reliability and minimal SWaP. Our
goal is to be a significant contributor to our customers’ success,
partnering with them to reduce cost, time-to-deployment and risk and
supporting them over the long term. With an active presence in hundreds
of national asset platforms on land, sea and in the air, Abaco Systems
is trusted where it matters most.
