Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2018 | 12:26am CEST

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC announces the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) of the following investment companies as at close of business on 2 August 2018. Unless otherwise disclosed, the NAVs have been calculated in accordance with the recommendations of the Association of Investment Companies. In particular: (1) financial assets have been valued on a fair value basis using bid prices, or, if more appropriate, a last trade basis; (2) debt is valued at par and, where applicable, debt is also separately valued at market value (3) diluted NAVs are disclosed where applicable (for this purpose, treasury shares are excluded for the purposes of calculation); and (4) provisions for performance fees are included where applicable.

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Undiluted

Excluding Income

261.86p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust Undiluted

Including Income

266.77p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Excluding Income

261.81p

Ordinary

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust with Debt at Fair Value

Including Income

266.72p

Ordinary

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 22:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:16aROCKWELL MEDICAL : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Rockwell Medical, Inc.
PR
01:13aFLKS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Flex Pharma, Inc.; Important Aug. 20 Deadline – FLKS
GL
01:12aVoluntary Recall of Hostess® Cookies ‘n Crème Brownies
BU
01:10aTAL NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds TAL Education Group Investors of Important Aug. 17 Deadline in Class Action – TAL
GL
01:08aDomo Named to the 2018 SaaS Awards Shortlist
GL
01:07aGARMA FESTIVAL : Indigenous sovereignty would be a 'gift for all Australians''
AQ
01:06aXCEL ENERGY : Early morning fire at La Crosse Xcel Energy Plant causes moderate damage
AQ
01:03aORA TICKER ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Reminds Ormat Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Aug. 10 Deadline in Class Action – ORA
GL
01:03aOsprey Energy Acquisition Corp. Announces August 20, 2018 as Date for Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Initial Business Combination
GL
01:01aOLYMPIA FINANCIAL : Announces Closing of Sale of ATM Business
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRIDAY NIGHT INC : FRIDAY NIGHT INC. : Announces Short Form Prospectus Offering of Convertible Debenture Units..
2RICE : Chinese researchers charged in conspiracy to steal U.S. rice technology
3NANOXPLORE INC : NANOXPLORE : Announces Correction to Prior News Release
4SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
5FS BANCORP INC : CORRECTING AND REPLACING -- FS Bancorp, Inc. Reports Net Income for the Second Quarter of $4...

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.