Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Quarterly Disclosures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8 and on behalf of the investment trusts under its management, Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited announces the following portfolio disclosures as at 31 July 2018, in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts):

QuarterlyDisclosure for ABERDEEN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002K00AHWEME3J36

No restricted holdings.

Disclaimer

Aberdeen New Dawn Investment Trust plc published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 19:05:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:15pA.M. BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Seguros Suramericana S.A.
BU
09:14pSANOFI : New Findings Reported from Sanofi Describe Advances in Obesity and Diabetes (Running on mixed fuel-dual agonistic approach of GLP-1 and GCG receptors...
AQ
09:14pStudies from Kean University Provide New Data on miRNA-Based Therapy (MicroRNAs as Immunotherapy Targets for Treating Gastroenterological Cancers)
AQ
09:14pG1 THERAPEUTICS : Patent Application Titled "Cdk Inhibitors" Published Online (USPTO 20180201618)
AQ
09:14pBECTON DICKINSON AND : & CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:14pGATES INDUSTRIAL CORP PLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:14pMARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:13pCORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INCORPORATED : Patent Application Titled "Optimizing Mifepristone Levels For Cushing'S Patients" Published Online (USPTO 20180200265)
AQ
09:13pMiddlesex Water Company Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
09:13pTHE LAW ENFORCEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET : Global Analysis & Forecast (2018-2022) - The Increasing Demand for Consolidated Crime Database offers Tremendous Market Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon forms U.S. Postal Service lobby group with other companies
2VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Is Dogged by Emissions Scandal -- WSJ
3ING GROEP : ING GROEP : second-quarter profit tops estimates as customer base expands
4Tesla shares surge as investors embrace cash comments, Musk apology
5TESLA : TESLA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.