Aberdeen Asset Management : New Dawn Invest Trust PLC - Quarterly Disclosures

In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8 and on behalf of the investment trusts under its management, Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited announces the following portfolio disclosures as at 31 July 2018, in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts) which themselves do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK listed investment companies (including investment trusts):

QuarterlyDisclosure for ABERDEEN NEW DAWN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Legal Entity Identifier: 5493002K00AHWEME3J36 No restricted holdings.