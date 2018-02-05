Log in
Aberforth Partners LLP : Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

02/05/2018 | 10:25am CET

Released : 5 Feb 2018 09:19

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')
The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 2 February 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,477.67p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,506.49p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.1%. There are currently 92,822,137 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
5 February 2018

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 09:24:09 UTC.

