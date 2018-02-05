Aberforth Partners LLP : Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ('ASCOT')

The Net Asset Values ('NAVs') per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 2 February 2018 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,477.67p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,506.49p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 8.9% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.1%. There are currently 92,822,137 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

Contact:

David Holland

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733